ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings: Check ranks of Tabraiz Shamsi, Wanindu De Silva, Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman & More

    ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings: Check the complete list of top 100 players based on their ratings, along with their career-best ratings.
    Created On: Oct 26, 2021 16:26 IST
    Modified On: Oct 26, 2021 16:53 IST
    International cricketers receive ratings based on their recent performances. These ratings are intended at producing a better indication of players' current standing in the sport and were developed upon the suggestion of Ted Dexter in 1987. 

    Initially, the rankings were released for Test cricket only but were gradually extended to other formats of cricket such as ODI and T20I. Below is the list of the top 100 players based on their ratings, along with their career-best ratings.  

    ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings: Top 100 Bowlers

    Rank

    Player

    Rating

    Team

    Career Best Rating & Details

    Tabraiz Shamsi

    775

    South Africa

    821 v West Indies, 03/072021

    Wanindu De Silva

    747

    Sri Lanka

    772 v South Africa, 10/09/2021

    Rashid Khan

    719

    Afghanistan

    816 v Bangladesh, 05/06/2018

    Adil Rashid

    689

    England

    716 v West Indies, 08/03/2019

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman

    687

    Afghanistan

    745 v Ireland, 08/03/2020

    Ashton Agar

    649

    Australia

    717 v England, 06/09/2020

    Adam Zampa

    648

    Australia

    726 v Sri Lanka, 30/10/2019

    Mustafizur Rahman

    626

    Bangladesh

    695 v Sri Lanka, 06/04/2017

    Shakib Al Hasan

    611

    Bangladesh

    672 v Pakistan, 30/03/2014

    10 

    Tim Southee

    605

    New Zealand

    669 v Bangladesh, 01/04/2021

    11 

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar

    594

    India

    622 v South Africa, 24/02/2018

    12 

    Chris Jordan

    579

    England

    659 v New Zealand, 03/11/2019

    13 

    Ish Sodhi

    578

    New Zealand

    661 v Bangladesh, 28/03/2021

    14 

    Nasum Ahmed

    576

    Bangladesh

    576 v New Zealand, 10/09/2021

    15 

    Mark Watt

    574

    Scotland

    592 v Oman, 31/10/2019

    16 

    Fabian Allen

    572

    West Indies

    625 v Australia, 14/07/2021

    17 

    Mark Wood

    563

    England

    610 v Sri Lanka, 24/06/2021

    18 

    Washington Sundar

    562

    India

    631 v England, 16/03/2021

    19 

    Mitchell Santner

    556

    New Zealand

    731 v Pakistan, 22/01/2018

    20 

    Mahedi Hasan

    550

    Bangladesh

    561 v New Zealand, 08/09/2021

    21 

    Mohammad Nabi

    546

    Afghanistan

    638 v West Indies, 27/03/2016

    21

    Sheldon Cottrell

    546

    West Indies

    648 v New Zealand, 27/11/2020

    23 

    Shaheen Afridi

    543

    Pakistan

    623 v England, 18/07/2021

    24 

    Lakshan Sandakan

    540

    Sri Lanka

    639 v West Indies, 08/03/2021

    25 

    Alasdair Evans

    532

    Scotland

    598 v Netherlands, 16/09/2019

    26 

    Yuzvendra Chahal

    529

    India

    706 v Bangladesh, 18/03/2018

    27 

    Karim Janat

    527

    Afghanistan

    531 v Ireland, 06/03/2020

    28 

    Mark Adair

    526

    Ireland

    573 v Namibia, 02/11/2019

    29 

    Bilal Khan

    521

    Oman

    563 v Ireland, 06/10/2019

    30 

    Dushmantha Chameera

    519

    Sri Lanka

    555 v India, 29/07/2021

    31 

    Shardul Thakur

    508

    India

    540 v England, 20/03/2021

    32 

    Hayden Walsh

    506

    West Indies

    528 v Pakistan, 31/07/2021

    33 

    Jasprit Bumrah

    504

    India

    764 v England, 01/02/2017

    34 

    Mohammad Saifuddin

    502

    Bangladesh

    516 v New Zealand, 01/09/2021

    34

    Josh Hazlewood

    502

    Australia

    512 v Bangladesh, 07/08/2021

    36 

    Richard Ngarava

    501

    Zimbabwe

    501 v Scotland, 19/09/2021

    36

    Kane Richardson

    501

    Australia

    664 v England, 04/09/2020

    38 

    Faheem Ashraf

    498

    Pakistan

    659 v South Africa, 01/02/2019

    39 

    Deepak Chahar

    497

    India

    581 v West Indies, 11/12/2019

    40 

    Jofra Archer

    495

    England

    559 v India, 20/03/2021

    41 

    George Linde

    493

    South Africa

    524 v Ireland, 24/07/2021

    42 

    Imad Wasim

    484

    Pakistan

    780 v West Indies, 02/04/2017

    43 

    Bjorn Fortuin

    480

    South Africa

    480 v Sri Lanka, 14/09/2021

    44 

    Shadab Khan

    478

    Pakistan

    769 v Scotland, 13/06/2018

    44

    Safyaan Sharif

    478

    Scotland

    501 v Ireland, 15/02/2019

    46 

    Akila Dananjaya

    473

    Sri Lanka

    599 v New Zealand, 03/09/2019

    46

    Blessing Muzarabani

    473

    Zimbabwe

    522 v Bangladesh, 25/07/2021

    48 

    Mitchell Starc

    472

    Australia

    702 v Pakistan, 05/10/2014

    49 

    Tom Curran

    468

    England

    575 v Australia, 08/09/2020

    49

    David Willey

    468

    England

    640 v West Indies, 10/03/2019

    51 

    Haris Rauf

    467

    Pakistan

    550 v Zimbabwe, 23/04/2021

    51

    Dwayne Bravo

    467

    West Indies

    549 v India, 27/08/2016

    53 

    Lachlan Ferguson

    466

    New Zealand

    540 v West Indies, 29/11/2020

    53

    Wellington Masakadza

    466

    Zimbabwe

    469 v Ireland, 04/09/2021

    55 

    Ahmed Raza

    463

    United Arab Emirates

    578 v Papua New Guinea, 14/04/2017

    55

    Roelof van der Merwe

    463

    Netherlands

    516 v Papua New Guinea, 02/11/2019

    57 

    Sam Curran

    462

    England

    491 v Sri Lanka, 26/06/2021

    58 

    Lungi Ngidi

    458

    South Africa

    497 v Ireland, 22/07/2021

    58

    Luke Jongwe

    458

    Zimbabwe

    458 v Scotland, 19/09/2021

    60 

    Jason Holder

    456

    West Indies

    493 v South Africa, 29/06/2021

    61 

    Ajaz Patel

    455

    New Zealand

    455 v Bangladesh, 10/09/2021

    62 

    Paul van Meekeren

    454

    Netherlands

    552 v Ireland, 13/06/2018

    63 

    Bernard Scholtz

    452

    Namibia

    470 v Ireland, 02/11/2019

    64

    Simi Singh

    452

    Ireland 

    461 v Zimbabwe, 02/09/2021

    65 

    Brandon Glover

    449

    Netherlands

    513 v Papua New Guinea, 02/11/2019

    66 

    Mohammad Hasnain

    446

    Pakistan

    501 v England, 18/07/2021

    66

    Hasan Ali

    446

    Pakistan

    590 v New Zealand, 31/10/2018

    68 

    Khawar Ali

    442

    Oman

    530 v Canada, 25/10/2019

    69 

    Mohammad Nawaz

    440

    Pakistan

    549 v South Africa, 14/04/2021

    70 

    Norman Vanua

    437

    Papua New Guinea

    469 v Namibia, 01/11/2019

    71 

    Obed McCoy

    436

    West Indies

    513 v Australia, 09/07/2021

    72

    Pieter Seelaar

    436

    Netherlands

    554 v Ireland, 21/03/2014

    73 

    Anrich Nortje

    433

    South Africa

    442 v Sri Lanka, 12/09/2021

    74 

    Andrew Tye

    428

    Australia

    658 v Pakistan, 08/07/2018

    74

    Trent Boult

    428

    New Zealand

    622 v Australia, 03/02/2018

    76 

    Beuran Hendricks

    426

    South Africa

    477 v Pakistan, 14/04/2021

    77 

    Lasith Malinga

    424

    Sri Lanka

    684 v West Indies, 11/11/2015

    78 

    Andile Phehlukwayo

    423

    South Africa

    669 v India, 18/09/2019

    79 

    Mohammad Nadeem

    420

    Oman

    496 v Scotland, 31/10/2019

    80 

    Rohan Mustafa

    412

    United Arab Emirates

    499 v Hong Kong, 21/10/2019

    81 

    Kagiso Rabada

    408

    South Africa

    595 v West Indies, 25/03/2016

    82 

    Sandeep Lamichhane

    405

    Nepal

    448 v Oman, 10/10/2019

    82

    Sultan Ahmed

    405

    United Arab Emirates

    405 v Kuwait, 27/02/2020

    84 

    Pat Cummins

    403

    Australia

    610 v England, 31/08/2015

    85 

    Kuldeep Yadav

    399

    India

    728 v New Zealand, 10/02/2019

    86 

    Hardik Pandya

    393

    India

    545 v South Africa, 24/02/2018

    87 

    Krunal Pandya

    390

    India

    585 v Bangladesh, 03/11/2019

    88 

    Timm van der Gugten

    389

    Netherlands

    605 v Bangladesh, 09/03/2016

    88

    Shem Ngoche

    389

    Kenya

    497 v Bermuda, 21/10/2019

    90 

    Zahoor Khan

    386

    United Arab Emirates

    419 v Scotland, 30/10/2019

    90

    Tendai Chatara

    386

    Zimbabwe

    415 v Nepal, 01/10/2019

    92 

    Fred Klaassen

    383

    Netherlands

    457 v Ireland, 01/11/2019

    93 

    Charles Amini

    381

    Papua New Guinea

    421 v Netherlands, 02/11/2019

    93

    Craig Young

    381

    Ireland

    381 v Zimbabwe, 04/09/2021

    95 

    Billy Stanlake

    379

    Australia

    653 v Pakistan, 26/10/2018

    95

    Josh Davey

    379

    Scotland

    427 v United Arab Emirates, 30/10/2019

    97 

    Naveen Murid

    378

    Afghanistan

    378 v Zimbabwe, 20/03/2021

    98 

    Mohammad Shoriful Islam

    375

    Bangladesh

    415 v Australia, 07/08/2021

    99 

    Joshua Little

    373

    Ireland

    373 v Zimbabwe, 04/09/2021

    100 

    Rachin Ravindra

    372

    New Zealand

    372 v Bangladesh, 10/09/2021

    This was the complete list of top 100 bowlers along with their ratings and career-best ratings. These ratings change based on the performances of the players. As and when the rating changes, the same will be notified here.

