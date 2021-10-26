ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings: Check ranks of Tabraiz Shamsi, Wanindu De Silva, Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman & More

International cricketers receive ratings based on their recent performances. These ratings are intended at producing a better indication of players' current standing in the sport and were developed upon the suggestion of Ted Dexter in 1987.

Initially, the rankings were released for Test cricket only but were gradually extended to other formats of cricket such as ODI and T20I. Below is the list of the top 100 players based on their ratings, along with their career-best ratings.

ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings: Top 100 Bowlers

Rank Player Rating Team Career Best Rating & Details 1 Tabraiz Shamsi 775 South Africa 821 v West Indies, 03/072021 2 Wanindu De Silva 747 Sri Lanka 772 v South Africa, 10/09/2021 3 Rashid Khan 719 Afghanistan 816 v Bangladesh, 05/06/2018 4 Adil Rashid 689 England 716 v West Indies, 08/03/2019 5 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 687 Afghanistan 745 v Ireland, 08/03/2020 6 Ashton Agar 649 Australia 717 v England, 06/09/2020 7 Adam Zampa 648 Australia 726 v Sri Lanka, 30/10/2019 8 Mustafizur Rahman 626 Bangladesh 695 v Sri Lanka, 06/04/2017 9 Shakib Al Hasan 611 Bangladesh 672 v Pakistan, 30/03/2014 10 Tim Southee 605 New Zealand 669 v Bangladesh, 01/04/2021 11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 594 India 622 v South Africa, 24/02/2018 12 Chris Jordan 579 England 659 v New Zealand, 03/11/2019 13 Ish Sodhi 578 New Zealand 661 v Bangladesh, 28/03/2021 14 Nasum Ahmed 576 Bangladesh 576 v New Zealand, 10/09/2021 15 Mark Watt 574 Scotland 592 v Oman, 31/10/2019 16 Fabian Allen 572 West Indies 625 v Australia, 14/07/2021 17 Mark Wood 563 England 610 v Sri Lanka, 24/06/2021 18 Washington Sundar 562 India 631 v England, 16/03/2021 19 Mitchell Santner 556 New Zealand 731 v Pakistan, 22/01/2018 20 Mahedi Hasan 550 Bangladesh 561 v New Zealand, 08/09/2021 21 Mohammad Nabi 546 Afghanistan 638 v West Indies, 27/03/2016 21 Sheldon Cottrell 546 West Indies 648 v New Zealand, 27/11/2020 23 Shaheen Afridi 543 Pakistan 623 v England, 18/07/2021 24 Lakshan Sandakan 540 Sri Lanka 639 v West Indies, 08/03/2021 25 Alasdair Evans 532 Scotland 598 v Netherlands, 16/09/2019 26 Yuzvendra Chahal 529 India 706 v Bangladesh, 18/03/2018 27 Karim Janat 527 Afghanistan 531 v Ireland, 06/03/2020 28 Mark Adair 526 Ireland 573 v Namibia, 02/11/2019 29 Bilal Khan 521 Oman 563 v Ireland, 06/10/2019 30 Dushmantha Chameera 519 Sri Lanka 555 v India, 29/07/2021 31 Shardul Thakur 508 India 540 v England, 20/03/2021 32 Hayden Walsh 506 West Indies 528 v Pakistan, 31/07/2021 33 Jasprit Bumrah 504 India 764 v England, 01/02/2017 34 Mohammad Saifuddin 502 Bangladesh 516 v New Zealand, 01/09/2021 34 Josh Hazlewood 502 Australia 512 v Bangladesh, 07/08/2021 36 Richard Ngarava 501 Zimbabwe 501 v Scotland, 19/09/2021 36 Kane Richardson 501 Australia 664 v England, 04/09/2020 38 Faheem Ashraf 498 Pakistan 659 v South Africa, 01/02/2019 39 Deepak Chahar 497 India 581 v West Indies, 11/12/2019 40 Jofra Archer 495 England 559 v India, 20/03/2021 41 George Linde 493 South Africa 524 v Ireland, 24/07/2021 42 Imad Wasim 484 Pakistan 780 v West Indies, 02/04/2017 43 Bjorn Fortuin 480 South Africa 480 v Sri Lanka, 14/09/2021 44 Shadab Khan 478 Pakistan 769 v Scotland, 13/06/2018 44 Safyaan Sharif 478 Scotland 501 v Ireland, 15/02/2019 46 Akila Dananjaya 473 Sri Lanka 599 v New Zealand, 03/09/2019 46 Blessing Muzarabani 473 Zimbabwe 522 v Bangladesh, 25/07/2021 48 Mitchell Starc 472 Australia 702 v Pakistan, 05/10/2014 49 Tom Curran 468 England 575 v Australia, 08/09/2020 49 David Willey 468 England 640 v West Indies, 10/03/2019 51 Haris Rauf 467 Pakistan 550 v Zimbabwe, 23/04/2021 51 Dwayne Bravo 467 West Indies 549 v India, 27/08/2016 53 Lachlan Ferguson 466 New Zealand 540 v West Indies, 29/11/2020 53 Wellington Masakadza 466 Zimbabwe 469 v Ireland, 04/09/2021 55 Ahmed Raza 463 United Arab Emirates 578 v Papua New Guinea, 14/04/2017 55 Roelof van der Merwe 463 Netherlands 516 v Papua New Guinea, 02/11/2019 57 Sam Curran 462 England 491 v Sri Lanka, 26/06/2021 58 Lungi Ngidi 458 South Africa 497 v Ireland, 22/07/2021 58 Luke Jongwe 458 Zimbabwe 458 v Scotland, 19/09/2021 60 Jason Holder 456 West Indies 493 v South Africa, 29/06/2021 61 Ajaz Patel 455 New Zealand 455 v Bangladesh, 10/09/2021 62 Paul van Meekeren 454 Netherlands 552 v Ireland, 13/06/2018 63 Bernard Scholtz 452 Namibia 470 v Ireland, 02/11/2019 64 Simi Singh 452 Ireland 461 v Zimbabwe, 02/09/2021 65 Brandon Glover 449 Netherlands 513 v Papua New Guinea, 02/11/2019 66 Mohammad Hasnain 446 Pakistan 501 v England, 18/07/2021 66 Hasan Ali 446 Pakistan 590 v New Zealand, 31/10/2018 68 Khawar Ali 442 Oman 530 v Canada, 25/10/2019 69 Mohammad Nawaz 440 Pakistan 549 v South Africa, 14/04/2021 70 Norman Vanua 437 Papua New Guinea 469 v Namibia, 01/11/2019 71 Obed McCoy 436 West Indies 513 v Australia, 09/07/2021 72 Pieter Seelaar 436 Netherlands 554 v Ireland, 21/03/2014 73 Anrich Nortje 433 South Africa 442 v Sri Lanka, 12/09/2021 74 Andrew Tye 428 Australia 658 v Pakistan, 08/07/2018 74 Trent Boult 428 New Zealand 622 v Australia, 03/02/2018 76 Beuran Hendricks 426 South Africa 477 v Pakistan, 14/04/2021 77 Lasith Malinga 424 Sri Lanka 684 v West Indies, 11/11/2015 78 Andile Phehlukwayo 423 South Africa 669 v India, 18/09/2019 79 Mohammad Nadeem 420 Oman 496 v Scotland, 31/10/2019 80 Rohan Mustafa 412 United Arab Emirates 499 v Hong Kong, 21/10/2019 81 Kagiso Rabada 408 South Africa 595 v West Indies, 25/03/2016 82 Sandeep Lamichhane 405 Nepal 448 v Oman, 10/10/2019 82 Sultan Ahmed 405 United Arab Emirates 405 v Kuwait, 27/02/2020 84 Pat Cummins 403 Australia 610 v England, 31/08/2015 85 Kuldeep Yadav 399 India 728 v New Zealand, 10/02/2019 86 Hardik Pandya 393 India 545 v South Africa, 24/02/2018 87 Krunal Pandya 390 India 585 v Bangladesh, 03/11/2019 88 Timm van der Gugten 389 Netherlands 605 v Bangladesh, 09/03/2016 88 Shem Ngoche 389 Kenya 497 v Bermuda, 21/10/2019 90 Zahoor Khan 386 United Arab Emirates 419 v Scotland, 30/10/2019 90 Tendai Chatara 386 Zimbabwe 415 v Nepal, 01/10/2019 92 Fred Klaassen 383 Netherlands 457 v Ireland, 01/11/2019 93 Charles Amini 381 Papua New Guinea 421 v Netherlands, 02/11/2019 93 Craig Young 381 Ireland 381 v Zimbabwe, 04/09/2021 95 Billy Stanlake 379 Australia 653 v Pakistan, 26/10/2018 95 Josh Davey 379 Scotland 427 v United Arab Emirates, 30/10/2019 97 Naveen Murid 378 Afghanistan 378 v Zimbabwe, 20/03/2021 98 Mohammad Shoriful Islam 375 Bangladesh 415 v Australia, 07/08/2021 99 Joshua Little 373 Ireland 373 v Zimbabwe, 04/09/2021 100 Rachin Ravindra 372 New Zealand 372 v Bangladesh, 10/09/2021

This was the complete list of top 100 bowlers along with their ratings and career-best ratings. These ratings change based on the performances of the players. As and when the rating changes, the same will be notified here.

