ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings: Check ranks of Tabraiz Shamsi, Wanindu De Silva, Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman & More
International cricketers receive ratings based on their recent performances. These ratings are intended at producing a better indication of players' current standing in the sport and were developed upon the suggestion of Ted Dexter in 1987.
Initially, the rankings were released for Test cricket only but were gradually extended to other formats of cricket such as ODI and T20I. Below is the list of the top 100 players based on their ratings, along with their career-best ratings.
ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings: Top 100 Bowlers
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Rating
|
Team
|
Career Best Rating & Details
|
1
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
775
|
South Africa
|
821 v West Indies, 03/072021
|
2
|
Wanindu De Silva
|
747
|
Sri Lanka
|
772 v South Africa, 10/09/2021
|
3
|
Rashid Khan
|
719
|
Afghanistan
|
816 v Bangladesh, 05/06/2018
|
4
|
Adil Rashid
|
689
|
England
|
716 v West Indies, 08/03/2019
|
5
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
687
|
Afghanistan
|
745 v Ireland, 08/03/2020
|
6
|
Ashton Agar
|
649
|
Australia
|
717 v England, 06/09/2020
|
7
|
Adam Zampa
|
648
|
Australia
|
726 v Sri Lanka, 30/10/2019
|
8
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
626
|
Bangladesh
|
695 v Sri Lanka, 06/04/2017
|
9
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
611
|
Bangladesh
|
672 v Pakistan, 30/03/2014
|
10
|
Tim Southee
|
605
|
New Zealand
|
669 v Bangladesh, 01/04/2021
|
11
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
594
|
India
|
622 v South Africa, 24/02/2018
|
12
|
Chris Jordan
|
579
|
England
|
659 v New Zealand, 03/11/2019
|
13
|
Ish Sodhi
|
578
|
New Zealand
|
661 v Bangladesh, 28/03/2021
|
14
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
576
|
Bangladesh
|
576 v New Zealand, 10/09/2021
|
15
|
Mark Watt
|
574
|
Scotland
|
592 v Oman, 31/10/2019
|
16
|
Fabian Allen
|
572
|
West Indies
|
625 v Australia, 14/07/2021
|
17
|
Mark Wood
|
563
|
England
|
610 v Sri Lanka, 24/06/2021
|
18
|
Washington Sundar
|
562
|
India
|
631 v England, 16/03/2021
|
19
|
Mitchell Santner
|
556
|
New Zealand
|
731 v Pakistan, 22/01/2018
|
20
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
550
|
Bangladesh
|
561 v New Zealand, 08/09/2021
|
21
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
546
|
Afghanistan
|
638 v West Indies, 27/03/2016
|
21
|
Sheldon Cottrell
|
546
|
West Indies
|
648 v New Zealand, 27/11/2020
|
23
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
543
|
Pakistan
|
623 v England, 18/07/2021
|
24
|
Lakshan Sandakan
|
540
|
Sri Lanka
|
639 v West Indies, 08/03/2021
|
25
|
Alasdair Evans
|
532
|
Scotland
|
598 v Netherlands, 16/09/2019
|
26
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
529
|
India
|
706 v Bangladesh, 18/03/2018
|
27
|
Karim Janat
|
527
|
Afghanistan
|
531 v Ireland, 06/03/2020
|
28
|
Mark Adair
|
526
|
Ireland
|
573 v Namibia, 02/11/2019
|
29
|
Bilal Khan
|
521
|
Oman
|
563 v Ireland, 06/10/2019
|
30
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
519
|
Sri Lanka
|
555 v India, 29/07/2021
|
31
|
Shardul Thakur
|
508
|
India
|
540 v England, 20/03/2021
|
32
|
Hayden Walsh
|
506
|
West Indies
|
528 v Pakistan, 31/07/2021
|
33
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
504
|
India
|
764 v England, 01/02/2017
|
34
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
502
|
Bangladesh
|
516 v New Zealand, 01/09/2021
|
34
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
502
|
Australia
|
512 v Bangladesh, 07/08/2021
|
36
|
Richard Ngarava
|
501
|
Zimbabwe
|
501 v Scotland, 19/09/2021
|
36
|
Kane Richardson
|
501
|
Australia
|
664 v England, 04/09/2020
|
38
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
498
|
Pakistan
|
659 v South Africa, 01/02/2019
|
39
|
Deepak Chahar
|
497
|
India
|
581 v West Indies, 11/12/2019
|
40
|
Jofra Archer
|
495
|
England
|
559 v India, 20/03/2021
|
41
|
George Linde
|
493
|
South Africa
|
524 v Ireland, 24/07/2021
|
42
|
Imad Wasim
|
484
|
Pakistan
|
780 v West Indies, 02/04/2017
|
43
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
480
|
South Africa
|
480 v Sri Lanka, 14/09/2021
|
44
|
Shadab Khan
|
478
|
Pakistan
|
769 v Scotland, 13/06/2018
|
44
|
Safyaan Sharif
|
478
|
Scotland
|
501 v Ireland, 15/02/2019
|
46
|
Akila Dananjaya
|
473
|
Sri Lanka
|
599 v New Zealand, 03/09/2019
|
46
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
473
|
Zimbabwe
|
522 v Bangladesh, 25/07/2021
|
48
|
Mitchell Starc
|
472
|
Australia
|
702 v Pakistan, 05/10/2014
|
49
|
Tom Curran
|
468
|
England
|
575 v Australia, 08/09/2020
|
49
|
David Willey
|
468
|
England
|
640 v West Indies, 10/03/2019
|
51
|
Haris Rauf
|
467
|
Pakistan
|
550 v Zimbabwe, 23/04/2021
|
51
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
467
|
West Indies
|
549 v India, 27/08/2016
|
53
|
Lachlan Ferguson
|
466
|
New Zealand
|
540 v West Indies, 29/11/2020
|
53
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
466
|
Zimbabwe
|
469 v Ireland, 04/09/2021
|
55
|
Ahmed Raza
|
463
|
United Arab Emirates
|
578 v Papua New Guinea, 14/04/2017
|
55
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
463
|
Netherlands
|
516 v Papua New Guinea, 02/11/2019
|
57
|
Sam Curran
|
462
|
England
|
491 v Sri Lanka, 26/06/2021
|
58
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
458
|
South Africa
|
497 v Ireland, 22/07/2021
|
58
|
Luke Jongwe
|
458
|
Zimbabwe
|
458 v Scotland, 19/09/2021
|
60
|
Jason Holder
|
456
|
West Indies
|
493 v South Africa, 29/06/2021
|
61
|
Ajaz Patel
|
455
|
New Zealand
|
455 v Bangladesh, 10/09/2021
|
62
|
Paul van Meekeren
|
454
|
Netherlands
|
552 v Ireland, 13/06/2018
|
63
|
Bernard Scholtz
|
452
|
Namibia
|
470 v Ireland, 02/11/2019
|
64
|
Simi Singh
|
452
|
Ireland
|
461 v Zimbabwe, 02/09/2021
|
65
|
Brandon Glover
|
449
|
Netherlands
|
513 v Papua New Guinea, 02/11/2019
|
66
|
Mohammad Hasnain
|
446
|
Pakistan
|
501 v England, 18/07/2021
|
66
|
Hasan Ali
|
446
|
Pakistan
|
590 v New Zealand, 31/10/2018
|
68
|
Khawar Ali
|
442
|
Oman
|
530 v Canada, 25/10/2019
|
69
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
440
|
Pakistan
|
549 v South Africa, 14/04/2021
|
70
|
Norman Vanua
|
437
|
Papua New Guinea
|
469 v Namibia, 01/11/2019
|
71
|
Obed McCoy
|
436
|
West Indies
|
513 v Australia, 09/07/2021
|
72
|
Pieter Seelaar
|
436
|
Netherlands
|
554 v Ireland, 21/03/2014
|
73
|
Anrich Nortje
|
433
|
South Africa
|
442 v Sri Lanka, 12/09/2021
|
74
|
Andrew Tye
|
428
|
Australia
|
658 v Pakistan, 08/07/2018
|
74
|
Trent Boult
|
428
|
New Zealand
|
622 v Australia, 03/02/2018
|
76
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
426
|
South Africa
|
477 v Pakistan, 14/04/2021
|
77
|
Lasith Malinga
|
424
|
Sri Lanka
|
684 v West Indies, 11/11/2015
|
78
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
423
|
South Africa
|
669 v India, 18/09/2019
|
79
|
Mohammad Nadeem
|
420
|
Oman
|
496 v Scotland, 31/10/2019
|
80
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
412
|
United Arab Emirates
|
499 v Hong Kong, 21/10/2019
|
81
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
408
|
South Africa
|
595 v West Indies, 25/03/2016
|
82
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
405
|
Nepal
|
448 v Oman, 10/10/2019
|
82
|
Sultan Ahmed
|
405
|
United Arab Emirates
|
405 v Kuwait, 27/02/2020
|
84
|
Pat Cummins
|
403
|
Australia
|
610 v England, 31/08/2015
|
85
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
399
|
India
|
728 v New Zealand, 10/02/2019
|
86
|
Hardik Pandya
|
393
|
India
|
545 v South Africa, 24/02/2018
|
87
|
Krunal Pandya
|
390
|
India
|
585 v Bangladesh, 03/11/2019
|
88
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
389
|
Netherlands
|
605 v Bangladesh, 09/03/2016
|
88
|
Shem Ngoche
|
389
|
Kenya
|
497 v Bermuda, 21/10/2019
|
90
|
Zahoor Khan
|
386
|
United Arab Emirates
|
419 v Scotland, 30/10/2019
|
90
|
Tendai Chatara
|
386
|
Zimbabwe
|
415 v Nepal, 01/10/2019
|
92
|
Fred Klaassen
|
383
|
Netherlands
|
457 v Ireland, 01/11/2019
|
93
|
Charles Amini
|
381
|
Papua New Guinea
|
421 v Netherlands, 02/11/2019
|
93
|
Craig Young
|
381
|
Ireland
|
381 v Zimbabwe, 04/09/2021
|
95
|
Billy Stanlake
|
379
|
Australia
|
653 v Pakistan, 26/10/2018
|
95
|
Josh Davey
|
379
|
Scotland
|
427 v United Arab Emirates, 30/10/2019
|
97
|
Naveen Murid
|
378
|
Afghanistan
|
378 v Zimbabwe, 20/03/2021
|
98
|
Mohammad Shoriful Islam
|
375
|
Bangladesh
|
415 v Australia, 07/08/2021
|
99
|
Joshua Little
|
373
|
Ireland
|
373 v Zimbabwe, 04/09/2021
|
100
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
372
|
New Zealand
|
372 v Bangladesh, 10/09/2021
This was the complete list of top 100 bowlers along with their ratings and career-best ratings. These ratings change based on the performances of the players. As and when the rating changes, the same will be notified here.
To read more content on ICC Men's T20I, go through the below links:
