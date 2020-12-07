International Civil Aviation Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

International Civil Aviation Day 2020: It is observed on 7 December to raise awareness about the importance of the role played by the organisation of the International Civil Aviation in air transport. Let us tell you that the International Civil Aviation Organisation is a UN body that takes care of international standards for aviation safety. This day marked as a global observance and not a public holiday.

The first time International Civil Aviation Day was celebrated on 7 December 1994 at the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Agenda 2030 was adopted by the UN and world nations and focuses on sustainable development globally.

International Civil Aviation Day: Theme

The ICAO Council establishes every five years a special anniversary theme for International Civil Aviation Day. And for the full four-year intervening period the council select a single theme. From 2015 to 2018, the theme of International Civil Aviation Day was "Working Together to Ensure No Country is Left Behind". From now until 2023, the Council has decided that the theme will be:

“Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.

In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly declared this day to be observed as International Civil Aviation Day, through Assembly Resolution A29-1. This day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of international civil aviation and the role played by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in global air transport. ICAO is a United Nations (UN) body that supports the development of international standards for aviation safety.

How is International Civil Aviation Day celebrated?

During this day, ICAO organises various activities and events such seminars, educational sessions, news announcements on international civil aviation topics, and many others. ICAO gets support from governments, organizations, companies and even individuals.

About ICAO

ICAO was established on 7th December 1944, in the interest of securing international cooperation and consistency in civil aviation matters. During the same year, the International Services Transit Agreement and the International Air Transport Agreement were also signed. In 1994, ICAO initiated International Civil Aviation Day to recognize its 50th anniversary.

This observance was made to generate and leverage global awareness of the value of international civil aviation in the social and economic development of the countries.

ICAO is a United Nations (UN) body that operates in association with other United Nations members including the World Meteorological Organization, the International Telecommunication Union, the Universal Postal Union, the World Health Organization, and the International Maritime Organization.

Symbols of ICAO

The ICAO logo is usually associated with marketing and promotional material for this celebration. The logo has a pair of aircraft wings superimposed on the UN logo. The UN logo consists of a world map (excluding Antarctica) conferred on the North Pole, inscribed in a wreath encompassing crossed conventionalized branches of the olive tree. The branches of the olive tree symbolize peace and the world map features the area of concern to the UN in gaining its main purpose, peace, and safety. The map is projected to 60 degrees south latitude and consists of five concentric circles.

Throughout the years the ICAO logo has been published in various ways. In 1995 ICAO introduced the Arabic and Chinese languages as the organization’s working languages which was also reflected on the logo.

Convention on International Civil Aviation

This is also known as the Chicago Convention, and it established the ICAO. The Convention endorses rules of airspace, aircraft registration, and safety. The Convention also absolve commercial air fuels from tax. Some 52 signatory states signed the document on 7th December, 1944 in Chicago, U.S. On 5th March, 1947, it received the requisite 26th ratification and became effective on 4th April, 1947.

