International Day for Disaster Reduction 2022: Theme, History, Significance- All you need to know!

International Day for Disaster Reduction 2022: Millions of people around the world are impacted by natural and man-made disasters every year, however, governments globally are realizing that most of the impact can be reduced with advanced planning and preventive measures. International Day for Disaster Reduction 2022 also focuses on encouraging a global culture of risk awareness and catastrophe preparedness. Disaster Day on October 13 also recognizes the efforts of communities and individuals around the world in lowering the vulnerability of disasters.

Learn more about the International Day for Disaster Reduction 2022 theme, significance, and history below.

International Day for Disaster Reduction 2022 Date

International Day for Disaster Reduction is observed globally on October 13 to raise awareness about the impact of natural as well as man-made disasters.

International Day for Disaster Reduction 2022 theme

The theme of International Day for Disaster Reduction 2022 focuses on the Target G of the Sendai Framework, “Substantially increase the availability and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessment to people by 2030’.

International Day for Disaster Reduction History

The International Day for Disaster Reduction was established in 1989 in response to a request made by the United Nations General Assembly for a day to encourage the world view of risk awareness and disaster reduction. The drastic climate change in recent years has triggered a factor in many natural calamities.

United Nations used the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction to launch the Sendai Seven campaign. It refers to the seven objectives of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030).

Sendai Seven Campaign was implemented at the third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Sendai, Japan. The city was at the epicenter of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami.

International Day for Disaster Reduction 2022: What is the Significance?

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction aims at informing about the measures to reduce the destruction made by man-made or natural disasters. Effective disaster risk governance is measured by the number of lives saved, the proportion of the catastrophe-affected population, and financial losses.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 initiates the promoted coherent understanding, and effective strategies and promotes powerful organizations that act on scientific data.

