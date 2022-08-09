Where Is The Old Man Sitting? Inside Or Outside The House? This Bizarre Image Is Here To Blow Your Mind!

Optical Illusion: If you have gotten bored of the regular optical illusion images, this one is sure to blow your mind.

And hey, your answer will help you and us peep into your personality!

Excited? Read on.

Steps To Follow:

Close your eyes for 10 seconds. This will allow you to centre yourself. Allow your mind to relax.

Open your eyes and look at the picture. Where do you think the man is sitting? Inside the house or outside it?

No need to over analyse your answer. Go by your first guess!

Now, look at the answers to learn about your personality.

Optical Illusion: Where Is The Man Sitting?

Let's talk about psychology first. The concept of introversion and extroversion was first proposed by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung. Our personality traits are on this continuum and lie either on the extremes or somewhere in the dimension. Let us see where you lie, or at least to which extreme you are most inclined.

If You Think The Man Is Sitting Inside The House:

You are a peacemaker! You avoid arguments and conflicts and prefer to stay on peaceful sides.

No, this doesn't mean you are a coward, or you do not know how to take a stand. Instead, this implies that you do not like resorting to violence and prefer to make a midway.

Sometimes, people may consider you the meek one in the group. However, the reality is quite the opposite.

You prefer to take the logical side and can be a great negotiator. Don't you remember all the high school fights you negotiated?

You may be someone who would like to spend time in solitude rather than socialising with people. In this sense, you may hold a more introverted kind of personality.

Also, people come to you for advice or a peaceful resolution to their problems as you are a pro in weighing the merits and demerits.

If You Think The Man Is Sitting Outside The House:

This implies that you are just unstoppable! You listen keenly to all the advice and opinions around you, weigh them, but ultimately sing the ballad of your own heart! This makes you a courageous fellow, a risk taker!

Sometimes, this stubborn and risk-taking attitude of yours lands you in trouble (poor you), but most of the time, you succeed in living your moments to the fullest. Most of the time, you know what you want, whether that sounds illogical or impractical to others. You rely on your own judgments and prefer to lead a regret-free life.

Since you are a risktaker and you derive your interests from external objects and stimuli, you may be the extroverted type. You may flourish well in social situations and get disturbed by longer periods of solitude. Additionally, you also have the quality to make sound judgements.

You do not complicate your perception of the grey areas. You either see things as black or white and nothing in between. While this may sound ignorant, this only suggests that you go by facts and a practical approach to situations.

If You Say That The Man Is Both Outside And Inside The House

Ah, this is an interesting category. If you say that the man is both outside and inside the house, you are a creative being. You think out of the box and love presenting them in a spicy way. Sometimes, you may get indecisive in life, but ultimately you manage to sail through those times.

Also, you pay attention to detail and do not miss important facts. Your memory may also be really strong. Bingo!