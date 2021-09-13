List of Presidents of Afghanistan (1973-2021)

The foundation of Afghanistan was done by the Hotak Empire in 1709. This empire was formed after Mirwais Hotak and Afghan tribes from Kandahar region ousted the Mughal and Safavid Persian rule. There were heads of state in the monarchical rule. Hussain Hotak was the last ruler of this dynasty ousted by Nadir Shah in the Siege of Kandahar. He died in 1738.

Another war was fought and the Hotak Empire was replaced by the Durrani Afghan Empire founded by Ahmad Shah Durrani in 1747. Ahmad Shah Durrani is also known as the Father of the Nation in Afghanistan. He is considered to be the founder of modern Afghanistan. The Durrani empire ended with Ayub Shah Durrani in 1837.

The collapse of the Durrani empire was met with the Barakzai dynasty that founded the Emirate of Afghanistan and transformed it into the Kingdom of Afghanistan. This kingdom continued till the 1973 coup d'état, led by Mohammed Daoud Khan who established the Republic of Afghanistan and proclaimed himself the President. This Republic status lasted pleasantly till 1978 and ever since then the state has been in continuous political turmoil.

The first ever elected President of Afghanistan was Hamid Karzai in 2004. His successor was Ashraf Ghani who escaped from the country when Taliban recaptured Kabul in 2021. Take a look at the list of Presidents in Afghanistan since the Republic came into being.

List of Presidents of Afghanistan:

Name Tenure Party President of Republic of Afghanistan Mohammed Daoud Khan 17 July 1973- 28 April 1978 Independent (until 1976) / National Revolutionary Party President of Democratic Republic of Afghanistan Colonel Abdul Qadir 28 April 1978- 30 April 1978 Peoples Democratic party Nur Muhammad Taraki 30 April 1978 -14 Sep 1979 People’s Democratic Party Hafizullah Amin 14 Sep 1979 -27 Dec 1979 People’s Democratic Party Babrak Karmal 27 Dec 1979 – 24 Nov 1986 People’s Democratic Party Haji Mohammad Chamkani 24 Nov 1986 – 30 Sep 1987 Independent Mohammad Najibullah 30 Sep 1987- 30 Nov 1987 People’s Democratic Party Mohammad Najibullah 30 Nov 1987 -16 April 1992 People’s Democratic Party Abdul Rahim Hatif 16 April 1992 – 28 April 1992 Watan Party Presidents of Islamic State of Afghanistan Sibghatullah Mojaddedi 28 April 1992 28 -June 1992 National Liberation Front of Afghanistan Burhanuddin Rabbani 28 June 1992 – 22 Dec 2001 Jamiat-e Islami Presidents of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai 22 Dec 2001 – 29 Sep 2014 Independent Ashraf Ghani 29 Sep 2014 – August 2021 (exiled) Independent Taliban Government in Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh 17 August 2021- Present Acting President

The President of Afghanistan is the commander in chief of the armed forces as well.

