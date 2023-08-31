List Of Railway Board Chairman(1951-Present)
Railway Board Chairperson: Jaya Varma Sinha is appointed as the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. The first-ever female Chairman of the Railway Board, Sinha has succeeded Anil Kumar Lahoti and will take the command in September.
The Indian Railways are managed administratively by the Chairperson and CEO of the Indian Railway Board, which is supervised by the Minister for Railways, who is a representative of the Indian Parliament. The chairperson also acts as the ex-officio Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Railways to the Government of India.
List of Railway Board Chairmen (1951–present)
The Indian Railway Board was established in 1922, and the Chief Commissioner of Railways served as its chairman. They are fully accountable to the government for all technical judgments and policy advice.
The position of chief commissioner was eliminated in April 1951, and the senior functional member was appointed board chairman in its place.
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Cadre
|
From
|
To
|
1
|
FC Badhwar
|
IRSE
|
01.04.1951
|
30.09.1954
|
2
|
G Pande
|
IRSE
|
01.10.1954
|
31.12.1956
|
3
|
PC Mukherjee
|
IRSE
|
01.01.1957
|
25.06.1959
|
4
|
KB Mathur
|
IRTS
|
30.06.1959
|
18.04.1960
|
5
|
Karnail Singh
|
IRSE
|
18.04.1960
|
16.08.1962
|
6
|
DC Baijal
|
IRSE
|
16.08.1962
|
07.08.1965
|
7
|
Kripal Singh
|
IRSE
|
07.08.1965
|
21.01.1967
|
8
|
GD Khandelwal
|
IRTS
|
21.01.1967
|
06.01.1970
|
9
|
BC Ganguli
|
IRSE
|
07.01.1970
|
12.10.1971
|
10
|
BSD Baliga
|
IRSE
|
13.10.1971
|
12.10.1973
|
11
|
MN Bery
|
IRSE
|
12.10.1973
|
30.04.1976
|
12
|
GP Warrier
|
IRSE
|
01.05.1975
|
31.08.1977
|
13
|
KS Rajan
|
IRSME
|
01.09.1977
|
03.06.1979
|
14
|
M Menezes
|
IRSE
|
04.06.1979
|
16.11.1980
|
15
|
MS Gujral
|
IRTS
|
17.11.1980
|
06.02.1983
|
16
|
KTV Raghvan
|
IRSME
|
05.04.1983
|
31.01.1985
|
17
|
JP Gupta
|
IRSME
|
01.02.1985
|
30.06.1985
|
18
|
Prakash Narain
|
IRTS
|
01.07.1985
|
31.06.1987
|
19
|
RK Jain
|
IRSE
|
01.07.1987
|
31.07.1989
|
20
|
MN Prasad
|
IRSE
|
01.08.1989
|
31.07.1990
|
21
|
RD Kitson
|
IRSME
|
01.08.1990
|
31.03.1992
|
22
|
YP Anand
|
IRSE
|
01.04.1992
|
31.12.1992
|
23
|
AN Shukla
|
IRSME
|
01.01.1993
|
31.03.1994
|
24
|
MK Rao
|
IRSME
|
31.03.1994
|
30.06.1994
|
25
|
Ashok Bhatnagar
|
IRTS
|
01.07.1994
|
31.05.1995
|
26
|
GK Khare
|
IRSME
|
01.06.1995
|
30.06.1996
|
27
|
CL Kaw
|
IRTS
|
01.07.1996
|
30.04.1997
|
28
|
M Ravindra
|
IRSE
|
30.04.1997
|
31.12.1997
|
29
|
VK Agrawal
|
IRSE
|
31.12.1997
|
31.08.2000
|
30
|
Ashok Kumar
|
IRSME
|
01.09.2000
|
31.08.2001
|
31
|
RN Malhotra
|
IRSE
|
31.08.2001
|
31.03.2002
|
32
|
IIMS Rana
|
IRSE
|
01.04.2002
|
30.06.2003
|
33
|
RK Singh
|
IRSE
|
30.06.2003
|
31.07.2005
|
34
|
JP Batra
|
IRTS
|
01.08.2005
|
31.07.2007
|
35
|
KC Jena
|
IRTS
|
31.08.2007
|
31.01.2009
|
36
|
S S Khurana
|
IRSEE
|
02.02.2009
|
31.05.2010
|
37
|
Vivek Sahai
|
IRTS
|
01.06.2010
|
30.06.2011
|
38
|
Vinay Mittal
|
IRTS
|
01.07.2011
|
30.06.2013
|
39
|
Arunendra Kumar
|
IRSME
|
30.06.2013
|
31.12.2014
|
40
|
A.K.Mittal
|
IRSS
|
31.12.2014
|
23.08.2017
|
41
|
Ashwani Lohani
|
IRSME
|
23.08.2017
|
31.12.2018
|
42
|
Vinod Kumar Yadav
|
IRSEE
|
31.12.2018
|
31.12.2020
|
43
|
Suneet Sharma
|
IRSME
|
31.12.2020
|
31.12.2021
|
44
|
Vinay Kumar Tripathi
|
IRSEE
|
01.01.2022
|
31.12.2022
|
45
|
AK Lahoti
|
IRSE
|
01.01.2023
|
31.08.2023
|
46
|
Jaya Varma Sinha
|
IRTS
|
01.09.2023
|
Incumbent