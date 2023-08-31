List Of Railway Board Chairman(1951-Present)

Railway Board Chairperson: Jaya Varma Sinha is appointed as the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. The first-ever female Chairman of the Railway Board, Sinha has succeeded Anil Kumar Lahoti and will take the command in September.

The Indian Railways are managed administratively by the Chairperson and CEO of the Indian Railway Board, which is supervised by the Minister for Railways, who is a representative of the Indian Parliament. The chairperson also acts as the ex-officio Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Railways to the Government of India.

List of Railway Board Chairmen (1951–present)

The Indian Railway Board was established in 1922, and the Chief Commissioner of Railways served as its chairman. They are fully accountable to the government for all technical judgments and policy advice.

The position of chief commissioner was eliminated in April 1951, and the senior functional member was appointed board chairman in its place.

S. No. Name Cadre From To 1 FC Badhwar IRSE 01.04.1951 30.09.1954 2 G Pande IRSE 01.10.1954 31.12.1956 3 PC Mukherjee IRSE 01.01.1957 25.06.1959 4 KB Mathur IRTS 30.06.1959 18.04.1960 5 Karnail Singh IRSE 18.04.1960 16.08.1962 6 DC Baijal IRSE 16.08.1962 07.08.1965 7 Kripal Singh IRSE 07.08.1965 21.01.1967 8 GD Khandelwal IRTS 21.01.1967 06.01.1970 9 BC Ganguli IRSE 07.01.1970 12.10.1971 10 BSD Baliga IRSE 13.10.1971 12.10.1973 11 MN Bery IRSE 12.10.1973 30.04.1976 12 GP Warrier IRSE 01.05.1975 31.08.1977 13 KS Rajan IRSME 01.09.1977 03.06.1979 14 M Menezes IRSE 04.06.1979 16.11.1980 15 MS Gujral IRTS 17.11.1980 06.02.1983 16 KTV Raghvan IRSME 05.04.1983 31.01.1985 17 JP Gupta IRSME 01.02.1985 30.06.1985 18 Prakash Narain IRTS 01.07.1985 31.06.1987 19 RK Jain IRSE 01.07.1987 31.07.1989 20 MN Prasad IRSE 01.08.1989 31.07.1990 21 RD Kitson IRSME 01.08.1990 31.03.1992 22 YP Anand IRSE 01.04.1992 31.12.1992 23 AN Shukla IRSME 01.01.1993 31.03.1994 24 MK Rao IRSME 31.03.1994 30.06.1994 25 Ashok Bhatnagar IRTS 01.07.1994 31.05.1995 26 GK Khare IRSME 01.06.1995 30.06.1996 27 CL Kaw IRTS 01.07.1996 30.04.1997 28 M Ravindra IRSE 30.04.1997 31.12.1997 29 VK Agrawal IRSE 31.12.1997 31.08.2000 30 Ashok Kumar IRSME 01.09.2000 31.08.2001 31 RN Malhotra IRSE 31.08.2001 31.03.2002 32 IIMS Rana IRSE 01.04.2002 30.06.2003 33 RK Singh IRSE 30.06.2003 31.07.2005 34 JP Batra IRTS 01.08.2005 31.07.2007 35 KC Jena IRTS 31.08.2007 31.01.2009 36 S S Khurana IRSEE 02.02.2009 31.05.2010 37 Vivek Sahai IRTS 01.06.2010 30.06.2011 38 Vinay Mittal IRTS 01.07.2011 30.06.2013 39 Arunendra Kumar IRSME 30.06.2013 31.12.2014 40 A.K.Mittal IRSS 31.12.2014 23.08.2017 41 Ashwani Lohani IRSME 23.08.2017 31.12.2018 42 Vinod Kumar Yadav IRSEE 31.12.2018 31.12.2020 43 Suneet Sharma IRSME 31.12.2020 31.12.2021 44 Vinay Kumar Tripathi IRSEE 01.01.2022 31.12.2022 45 AK Lahoti IRSE 01.01.2023 31.08.2023 46 Jaya Varma Sinha IRTS 01.09.2023 Incumbent

