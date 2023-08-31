List Of Railway Board Chairman(1951-Present)

List Of Railway Board Chairman: Jaya is appointed as first female chairman of Railway Board. Check out the complete list of chairman from 1951 to date.
First Female Chairman of Railway Board
First Female Chairman of Railway Board

Railway Board Chairperson: Jaya Varma Sinha is appointed as the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. The first-ever female Chairman of the Railway Board, Sinha has succeeded Anil Kumar Lahoti and will take the command in September.

The Indian Railways are managed administratively by the Chairperson and CEO of the Indian Railway Board, which is supervised by the Minister for Railways, who is a representative of the Indian Parliament. The chairperson also acts as the ex-officio Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Railways to the Government of India.

List of Railway Board Chairmen (1951–present)

The Indian Railway Board was established in 1922, and the Chief Commissioner of Railways served as its chairman. They are fully accountable to the government for all technical judgments and policy advice.

The position of chief commissioner was eliminated in April 1951, and the senior functional member was appointed board chairman in its place.

S. No.

Name

Cadre

From

To

1

FC Badhwar

IRSE

01.04.1951

30.09.1954

2

G Pande

IRSE

01.10.1954

31.12.1956

3

PC Mukherjee

IRSE

01.01.1957

25.06.1959

4

KB Mathur

IRTS

30.06.1959

18.04.1960

5

Karnail Singh

IRSE

18.04.1960

16.08.1962

6

DC Baijal

IRSE

16.08.1962

07.08.1965

7

Kripal Singh

IRSE

07.08.1965

21.01.1967

8

GD Khandelwal

IRTS

21.01.1967

06.01.1970

9

BC Ganguli

IRSE

07.01.1970

12.10.1971

10

BSD Baliga

IRSE

13.10.1971

12.10.1973

11

MN Bery

IRSE

12.10.1973

30.04.1976

12

GP Warrier

IRSE

01.05.1975

31.08.1977

13

KS Rajan

IRSME

01.09.1977

03.06.1979

14

M Menezes

IRSE

04.06.1979

16.11.1980

15

MS Gujral

IRTS

17.11.1980

06.02.1983

16

KTV Raghvan

IRSME

05.04.1983

31.01.1985

17

JP Gupta

IRSME

01.02.1985

30.06.1985

18

Prakash Narain

IRTS

01.07.1985

31.06.1987

19

RK Jain

IRSE

01.07.1987

31.07.1989

20

MN Prasad

IRSE

01.08.1989

31.07.1990

21

RD Kitson

IRSME

01.08.1990

31.03.1992

22

YP Anand

IRSE

01.04.1992

31.12.1992

23

AN Shukla

IRSME

01.01.1993

31.03.1994

24

MK Rao

IRSME

31.03.1994

30.06.1994

25

Ashok Bhatnagar

IRTS

01.07.1994

31.05.1995

26

GK Khare

IRSME

01.06.1995

30.06.1996

27

CL Kaw

IRTS

01.07.1996

30.04.1997

28

M Ravindra

IRSE

30.04.1997

31.12.1997

29

VK Agrawal

IRSE

31.12.1997

31.08.2000

30

Ashok Kumar

IRSME

01.09.2000

31.08.2001

31

RN Malhotra

IRSE

31.08.2001

31.03.2002

32

IIMS Rana

IRSE

01.04.2002

30.06.2003

33

RK Singh

IRSE

30.06.2003

31.07.2005

34

JP Batra

IRTS

01.08.2005

31.07.2007

35

KC Jena

IRTS

31.08.2007

31.01.2009

36

S S Khurana

IRSEE

02.02.2009

31.05.2010

37

Vivek Sahai

IRTS

01.06.2010

30.06.2011

38

Vinay Mittal

IRTS

01.07.2011

30.06.2013

39

Arunendra Kumar

IRSME

30.06.2013

31.12.2014

40

A.K.Mittal

IRSS

31.12.2014

23.08.2017

41

Ashwani Lohani

IRSME

23.08.2017

31.12.2018

42

Vinod Kumar Yadav

IRSEE

31.12.2018

31.12.2020

43

Suneet Sharma

IRSME

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

44

Vinay Kumar Tripathi

IRSEE

01.01.2022

31.12.2022

45

AK Lahoti

IRSE

01.01.2023

31.08.2023

46

Jaya Varma Sinha

IRTS

01.09.2023

Incumbent

