Math riddles are not to everyone's taste. They need a great deal of critical and analytical thinking and are difficult, intriguing, and thought-provoking. They might first seem difficult, but once you figure them out, the satisfaction is unequaled. Math puzzles are available to individuals of all ages, kids and adults alike.

This math riddle will put your logical-thinking and reasoning skills to test.

Are you ready to solve it?

Math Riddle With Answers: Can You Solve This Reasoning Puzzle In 5 Seconds?

Riddle credit: Bright Side

Can you figure out this puzzle? Make this a little more difficult if you think this is simple. Set a timer. Try to find a solution within the allotted time.

Math Riddle Answers

Look at the first puzzle. There are 6 lines intersecting each other at 9 points.

In the second one, there are two lines that intersect at only one point.

Similarly, there are 4 lines that intersect at 4 different points.

Therefore, the answer to this math riddle is 4.

We hope that you had fun with this math puzzle.

Also try | https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/optical-illusion-what-you-see-first-reveals-a-lot-about-your-personality-1664706824-1