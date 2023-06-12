Mini crosswords are a great way to test your knowledge and have some fun. They are perfect for people of all ages, and they can be a great way to improve your vocabulary and general knowledge. Mini crosswords are typically smaller than traditional crossword puzzles, but they can still be challenging. They often feature a variety of clues, including definitions, synonyms, anagrams, and fill-in-the-blanks.

Some of the benefits of solving mini crosswords include improving memory, general awareness, problem-solving skills while reducing stress and having a fun learning experience. If you are looking for a fun and challenging puzzle, then a mini crossword is a great option.

Jagran Josh publishes an easy mini crossword puzzle every day, so there is always a new one to play. To solve the puzzle, simply look at the clues and fill in the blanks with the correct words. There 3 clues in this mini crossword. For example, one of the clues ask you a 5 letter word for ‘water in desert’. Now, we all have studied this in geography lessons.

Enjoy playing our mini crossword puzzles daily on Jagran Josh!

Mini Crossword: June 12, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

3. Phrase ‘Extending an olive branch’ is an idiomatic expression to offer ____ (5 letters)

Down:

1. Zodiac sign represented by a lion (3 letters)

2. Water in desert (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 12, 2023

Check below the answers for the clues above for today's mini crossword.

Across:

3. Peace

Down:

1. Leo

2. Oasis

