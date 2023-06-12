Mini Crossword with Answers: June 12, 2023

Breaking

Mini crosswords are a great way to test your knowledge and have some fun. They are perfect for people of all ages, and they can be a great way to improve your vocabulary and general knowledge. Mini crosswords are typically smaller than traditional crossword puzzles, but they can still be challenging. They often feature a variety of clues, including definitions, synonyms, anagrams, and fill-in-the-blanks.

Some of the benefits of solving mini crosswords include improving memory, general awareness, problem-solving skills while reducing stress and having a fun learning experience. If you are looking for a fun and challenging puzzle, then a mini crossword is a great option.

Jagran Josh publishes an easy mini crossword puzzle every day, so there is always a new one to play. To solve the puzzle, simply look at the clues and fill in the blanks with the correct words. There 3 clues in this mini crossword. For example, one of the clues ask you a 5 letter word for ‘water in desert’. Now, we all have studied this in geography lessons.

Enjoy playing our mini crossword puzzles daily on Jagran Josh!

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

3. Phrase ‘Extending an olive branch’ is an idiomatic expression to offer ____  (5 letters)

 

Down:

1. Zodiac sign represented by a lion (3 letters)

2. Water in desert (5 letters)

Check below the answers for the clues above for today's mini crossword.

Across:

3. Peace

Down:

1. Leo

2. Oasis

