The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and cognitive skills. It covers a wide range of topics, including static GK, general awareness, English vocabulary, India and world geography, history, polity, economy, science and technology, and sports.

Solving crossword puzzles has been shown to have a number of benefits, including improved cognitive function, memory, and problem-solving skills. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that people who regularly solved crossword puzzles experienced a decrease in brain shrinkage and an improvement in cognitive skills.

Each mini crossword puzzle provides a set of clues to help you find the correct answers. As you progress through the puzzle, filling in a word or two, you will unlock hints that will help you decipher the remaining clues. You can also use resources such as dictionaries or thesauruses to help you find the answers.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 6, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. A device that measures acceleration. (13 letters)

2. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, a benchmark index of the Indian stock market. (6 letters)

Down:

3. The sacred texts of Hinduism. (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 6, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Accelerometer

2. Sensex

Down:

3. Vedas

Did you enjoy the crossword?

