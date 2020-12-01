What is the minimum age to play International Cricket as per new rules introduced by ICC?

To improve safeguarding of players, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a 'minimum age policy' in the International Cricket. A player should be at least 15 years old to play International Cricket. However, countries still have the option to field a player below the said age limit.

In case of exceptional circumstances, a Member Board could apply to the ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for their respective country.

It is to be noted that there was no age bar prior to this announcement for a cricketer to play in any form of the International Cricket.

ICC in its media release stated, “The Board confirmed the introduction of minimum age restrictions for International Cricket to improve safeguarding of players which will apply across all Cricket including ICC events, Bilateral Cricket and U19 Cricket. To play in any form of men’s, women’s or U19 International Cricket players must now be a minimum age of 15.”

“In case of exceptional circumstances, a Member Board could apply to the ICC to allow a player under the age of 15 to play for them. This could include where the player’s playing experience and mental development and wellbeing demonstrates that they would be capable of coping with the demands of international cricket,” it added.

Youngest Player in the International Cricket

Hasan Raza of Pakistan holds the record of being the youngest cricketer to play International Cricket. He made his Test debut when he was 14 years and 227 days old. He has played 7 Test and 16 ODI matches between 1996-2005.

Youngest Indian in the International Cricket

God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest Indian cricketer to play Test Cricket for the country. He made his Test debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

