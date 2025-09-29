Top 10 Most Connected Airports in the World 2025

The world's top 10 most connected airports in 2025, based on OAG's Megahubs 10th Edition report, are globally important megahubs featuring the highest levels of passenger connectivity and scheduled international connectivity. London Heathrow Airport (LHR) maintains the historic number one position, with more than 59,000 possible connections to 226 destinations on its busiest day.

Istanbul Airport (IST) jumped an impressive place to second position due to a 25% rise in connections. Some of the key centers are Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS), Frankfurt (FRA), and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL). Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) and Chicago O'Hare (ORD) are also among the major US airports. These are key international gateways that link continents together and enable international travel.