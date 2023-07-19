Muharram is the second most holy month among all the Islamic months revered by Muslims. It holds special significance for Muslims around the world, as it marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. The word "Muharram" itself means "forbidden" or "sacred," indicating the reverence and sanctity of this month.

One of the most notable events associated with Muharram is the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). This event, known as Ashura, is observed on the 10th day of Muharram. For Shia Muslims, Ashura is a day of mourning and remembrance, as they recall the tragic Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, during which Imam Hussein and his companions were killed.

When is Muharram in India?

As Saudi Arabia officially ushers in the first day of the Islamic New Year on July 19, India prepares to eagerly seek the crescent moon of the Holy Month of Muharram a day later. Consequently, the much-awaited first day of Muharram is anticipated to dawn on Thursday, July 20.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia declared the commencement of Muharram, on Tuesday, after confirming the sighting of the crescent moon. As per the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), no substantial evidence emerged of the crescent being sighted on the evening of Dhul Hijjah 29 (Monday, July 17). Consequently, July 18 now concludes the month of Dhul Hijjah. Thus, Wednesday, July 19, boldly heralds the advent of Muharram, in Saudi, signifying the initiation of the Islamic new year 1445.

History of Muharram

Muharram's roots lie in pivotal events from early Islamic history, particularly during the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the martyrdom of his grandson, Imam Hussein.

The Islamic lunar calendar marks Muharram as its first month, introduced when Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) migrated from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, known as the Hijra. The Battle of Karbala, a significant event linked to Muharram, took place in 680 CE (61 AH - After Hijra) during the rule of Yazid I, the Umayyad caliph, involving Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Imam Hussein, son of Imam Ali and Fatimah, the Prophet’s daughter, refused to pledge allegiance to Yazid I due to his tyrannical rule, leading him and his small group to Kufa, Iraq, seeking support. However, they faced a formidable army loyal to Yazid I in Karbala. Despite being outnumbered, they valiantly resisted oppression and injustice. Tragically, on the 10th day of Muharram (Ashura), Imam Hussein and his companions lost their lives in the Battle of Karbala.

For Shia Muslims, Muharram and the events of Karbala carry profound religious significance. Imam Hussein is revered as a symbol of martyrdom, righteousness, and resistance against tyranny. Shia communities observe Muharram with mourning, reflection, and solidarity, holding processions, majlis, and various rituals to honour Imhonourssein's memory.

Sunni Muslims also acknowledge Muharram's importance, fasting on the 10th day (Ashura) to express gratitude for God's intervention in saving Prophet Moses from Pharaoh's oppression. While Sunni scholars recognize the tragedy of Karbala, their observances may not involve the same level of mourning as seen in Shia communities.

How is Muharram Observed?

Muharram is observed differently by Sunni and Shia Muslims due to their historical and theological differences. While both branches of Islam acknowledge the significance of Muharram, their practices and commemorations during this month vary significantly.

The most notable difference lies in the observance of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, which marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). For Shia Muslims, Ashura is a day of deep mourning and remembrance of the tragic Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, where Imam Hussein and his followers were killed. They hold processions, engage in chest-beating, and recite elegies to express their grief.

Sunni Muslims, on the other hand, also recognize the significance of Ashura, but they observe it differently. Some Sunni communities fast on this day, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who fasted in commemoration of Moses' liberation from Pharaoh's tyranny. For Sunnis, Ashura is not a day of mourning but a day of fasting, prayer, and reflection on the historical events that took place on this day.

