The 'Premier Padmini" taxis, also affectionately called the "kaali-peeli" taxis as they were black and white in color rode for the last time on the streets of Mumbai.

The Kaali-peeli taxis stood as an integral aspect of the identity of Mumbai for so many years, and now, they have been retired. Recently, the double-decker diesel buses of Mumbai have also been phased out by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.

It was on October 29, 2003, when the last Premier Padmini taxi got officially registered as a kaali-peeli (black and yellow) taxi at the Tardeo RTO.

The cab's age limit is 20 years and this last registration marked the commencement of the end of the taxis in Mumbai.

It was in the year 1964 when Premier Automobiles Ltd was launched in Mumbai under license from Fiat Millecento. The rest is history. The four-cylinder 1100ccengine became the best choice and proved to be extremely reliable. Thus, it became a suitable option for the taxis in Mumbai.

Abdul Kareem Karsekar, the man who has the last registered kaali-peeli taxi in Mumbai, expresses his proud feelings towards the Premier Padmini taxi by saying, “Yeh Mumbai ki shaan hai aur hamari jaan hai."

After a total of six long decades, i.e. in the year 2023, Mumbai says the final goodbye to Fiat Padmini. The taxis are fondly known as "Kaali-Peelis."

After October 30, such cabs will not be permitted to operate. The reason is that the Maharashtra government holds a 20-year age limit. This rule has been set for all cabs by the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017.

It was the report by Hakim's panel. Experts are of the view that as the vehicles age, their efficiency decreases and they lead to more pollution.

The farewell to the kaali-peeli taxis in Mumbai evoked robust public reactions. Some people are of the view that the taxis should be preserved in museums.

