Narali Purnima 2020: Date, History, Significance and Celebration

Narali Purnima 2020: It is celebrated on full moon day or Purnima in the month of 'Shravana' as per the Hindu calendar and is also referred to as 'Shravana Purnima'. The festival is dedicated to Sea God Varun and is mainly celebrated by the Fisher community of the western coastal regions of India.

Narali Purnima: History

On this day, devotees worship God Varun, the God of Sea, and offer Nariyal or coconut to him. It is believed that on this auspicious day of Shravana Purnima, worshipping the God of Sea please the God and while doing this it is believed that God will protect fisher-men from several kinds of unfortunate incidents.

On this day, Maharashtra Brahmins perform ritualistic Shravani Upakarma and observe Phalahar fasting. They eat Nariyal that is coconut during the fast.

Narali Purnima: Significance

As discussed above the word Narali means 'coconut' and Purnima 'full moon day'. The festival marks the end of the monsoon season in Maharashtra and other coastal regions. It is the beginning of the fishing and the water-trade amongst the fisherfolk. People offer coconuts to the Sea and pray God Varun that after this day the strength of the wind and other changes favours fishing. It is also believed that God will protect fisher-men from several kinds of unfortunate incidents.

Narali Purnima: Celebrations

Fishermen start repairing their old fishing nets, paint their old boats before the arrival of the Narali Purnima festival. Also, they purchase new boats or fishing nets are made. They also decorate boats with colourful bunting or flower garlands. All the devotees worship the Sea God Varun and seek his blessings for protection and a prosperous fishing season ahead.

People also prepare their traditional food which includes coconut-like Naraali Bhaat or coconut rice. For the fishermen, the sea is holy because it is a means for their survival. They also offer pooja to the boats. On this day people also plant trees to show their respect and gratitude towards nature.

At last, let us tell you that Nariyal Purnima is pronounced as Narali Purnima and spelled as Nariyali Purnima. Happy Narali Purnima 2020 or Coconut Day 2020!

