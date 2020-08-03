Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Timings, Poems and more

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: On this special occasion sister ties a sacred thread or knot that is Rakhi around her brother's wrist and the brother in return promises to protect her, to look after her, and give present or gift. The festival is a time for family and friends to come together, have a good time and also mark with sweets, gifts, special dishes, etc.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration may be virtual. All brothers and sisters may organise a virtual party, have good conversations, can play virtual games, and may order some food online for each other. Here are some quotes, wishes, messages that can be shared with brother and sister, family, to mark the occasion and celebrate it.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Quotes

1. “What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them.” - Esther M. Friesner, Nobody's Princess

2. " A brother is a friend given by Nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve

3. " A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self." - Marian Sandmaier

4. “For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands.” - Christina Rossetti

5. “A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.” - Isadora James

6. "Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." - Marc Brown

7. "Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet."- Proverb

8. "Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply." - Jane Austen

9. "Being a big sister is to love your brother, even if he does not want it or love you in return."- Unknown

10. “To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confidant, it is to have a soulmate for life.” - Victoria Secunda

11. “Our siblings, they resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long.” - Susan Scarf Merrell

12. “Your parents leave you too soon, and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form.” – Jeffrey Kluger

13. "Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there."– Amy Li

14. "A friend is a brother who was once a bother." - Unknown

15. "Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." - Susan Scarf Merrell

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes and Messages

1. Its a promise of your brother that no matter what, I will always support and love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

2. Life is beautiful because of you my sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

3. You are the best gift that I received from my parents. Love you so much brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

4. On this special day...Here is my warmest wishes for your happiness, prosperity, and success! Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

5. My little sister, I don't know how life will take a turn but I promise you the place you hold in my heart no one ever will replace. Happy Raksha Bandhan sister!

6. This Raksha Bandhan I pray to god that, may our bond of love continue to grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

7. On Rakshi dear brother,

I just want to let you know

you mean the world to me

you were always there,

that shows how much you really care

I feel blessed having a Brother just like you.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

8. We might be poles apart, but I respect and love you. Sending my love and best wishes on Rakhi today. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

. You make this life beautiful for me. I promise to protect you from every evil eye and will support you in every decision you make. I love you, my beautiful sister. Have the best day today and always! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

10. Your happiness is my world, my sister!! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

11. Thank you for being my first best friend and guardian, brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

12. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my childhood leg-puller, my lovely brother, my guardian, and the only person who knows me inside-out. Thanks for always being there. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

13. In every phase of my life, you have always supported and loved me. This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to do the same for you and will always stand by your side no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

14. Thanks brother for extending your help and support to me in my bad times. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

15. I pray that you achieve all your heart's desire, that you stay happy and healthy, and that you are always safe dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Poems

1. This full moon day our hearts are in the brim

Feeling of faith and serenity in mind.

We light the lamps and our hears glow

Radiance of happiness and peace are in flow.

Harmonious homes are like streams of joy

flowing and flourishing the landscape en route.

Nobility in heart and character indeed

Righteous homes alone make a beautiful state.

Sisters will tie the thread on the brothers

Abiding them to do only what is right and clean.

Put the Kumkum and blessed rice on the head

Where will dwell right thoughts and noble action.

By A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

2. A sister’s a sister forever,

A bond that diminishes never,

A friend who is kindly and caring,

A sibling God chooses for sharing.

Few ties as deep and profound,

And with so much affection abound,

Though some thoughts are seldom expressed,

Love endures and survives every test.

Of the constants that rest in the heart,

A sister’s a primary part.

She’ll always be there when you need her,

You listen, you value, you heed her.

As growth, independence you ponder,

Your feelings grow deeper and fonder

And life tells you one thing that is true,

A sister’s a large part of you.

By Bruce B. Wilmer

By Pranav Hedge

