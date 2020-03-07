National Dentist Day 2020: All you need to know

This day is celebrated for all dental health specialists, including all dental surgeons, orthodontists, periodontists, pediatric dentists, prosthodontists, dental assistants, dental technicians, dental therapists, etc.

National Dentist Day: History

Any particular history is not defined for Dentist's Day but it is said that presumably 6 March is chosen because in 1790, on this day an American dentist John Greenwood served as a personal dentist of George Washington's who had invented the first known dental foot engine.

Let us have a look at the history of Dentistry

- It is one of the oldest medical professions that date back to 7000 B.C. with the Indus Valley Civilisation. But until 5000 B.C. description related to dentistry and tooth decay was not available.

A Sumerian text described tooth worms that were causing dental decay. It was an idea that was not proven false until the 1700s.

- Hippocrates and Aristotle in ancient Greece, wrote about dentistry mainly focused on treating decaying teeth, but it was not until 1530 the first book that was entirely devoted to dentistry "The Little Medicinal Book for All Kinds of Diseases and Infirmities of the Teeth" was published.

- Dentists became more defined profession by the 1700s.

- A French surgeon namely Pierre Fauchard in 1723 was credited as the Father of Modern Dentistry. He had published his influential book, The Surgeon Dentist, a Treatise on Teeth. In the book, he explained a comprehensive system for caring and treating teeth.

Why Doctors wear white Coat?

- The first time, Fauchard introduced the idea of dental fillings and the use of dental prosthesis. He also told that acids that come from sugar generate tooth decay.

- The first dental college namely Baltimore College of Dental Surgery was opened in 1840.

- In 1841, Alabama, in the United States led the way by enacting the first dental practice act, and nearly 20 years later, the American Dental Association (ADA) was formed.

- In 1867, the first university-affiliated dental institution, the Harvard University Dental School was founded.

- Colgate by 1873 produced the first toothpaste, and mass-produced toothbrushes followed a few years later.

- Around 1869, the first African American earned a dental degree and the first female dental assistant was employed in New Orleans in 1885.

About Indian Dental Association (IDA)

The IDA is an independent and recognised voice of dental professionals in India. It works towards improving oral health by promoting advanced science-based dentistry and also focuses on education, research, and development of high standards for dental care in India. No doubt, oral health is an integral part of general health and well-being.

Dr. Rafiuddin Ahmed is known as the Father of Modern Dentistry in India. He was born on 24 December, 1890 in Bardhanpara, East Bengal, India.

IDA represents more than 75,000 dental professionals, has 33 state branches and 450 local branches.

The vision of IDA is to improve oral health and quality of life and achieving optimal oral health for all. It also aims to represent the dental profession and support members in the provision of comprehensive and quality oral health care.

National Dentist's Day: Celebration

How can patients celebrate this day?

- You can give gifts to your dentist like a molar mug, colourful teeth printable poster, Thank you card, fresh flowers, a box of goodies, a book, etc.

- Patients should commit to dental habits.

- Schedule a dental check-up.

- Raise awareness about oral hygiene.

- People also celebrate by posting their pictures with the dentist on social media accounts and add #NationalDentistsDay hashtag, etc.

Mostly the doctor suggests some important Dental Care Tips. Let us see some of them:

- Brush at least two minutes to twice a day.

- Floss daily

- Visit your dentist twice per year or as recommended by your dentist.

- Eat a balanced diet and limit eating and drinking between meals, etc.

Therefore, National Dentist’s Day is celebrated annually on 6 March to raise awareness about the importance of oral hygiene so that people will know more about how to care for teeth. This day also encourages people who generally avoid visiting a dentist for a regular check-up. On this day people appreciate the work of the dentist. Maintaining oral hygiene is also an important part of the health care regime.

