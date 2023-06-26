Only the smartest 3% can find the mistake in the rooster picture within 4 seconds!

How smart do you think you are? If you would like to know the answer to this question, then you are at the right place. Brain teasers are a tried-and-true method for developing lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities. When done on a regular basis, these brain puzzles are believed to elevate your mood and provide your brain with a much-needed break.

So, are you ready to have a good time while simultaneously exercising your mind? We hope so because we've created a visual brain teaser puzzle that will test your ability to synchronize your senses with your brain.

Are you ready for the test? Let’s begin.

How good are your eyes? Test yourself by finding the heart among the elephants in 6 seconds!

Find the mistake in 4 seconds

Source: kettlemind

Use your sharp eyes and find the second giraffe in the picture within 5 seconds!

The puzzle picture above shows a lone rooster standing in the middle of a farm. There is something wrong with this rooster picture that can only be found by smart people. There is a time limit set for this brain puzzle as well. You have only 4 seconds to find the mistake in the picture. So, set your timers and get started.

This find the mistake puzzle is one of the perfect ways to measure how good your general knowledge or observation skills are. Have you found the mistake yet? The solution is right below.

Brain Teaser Solution

Look at the rooster’s feet, they are what is wrong with the picture. Take a look:

