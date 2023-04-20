Optical Illusion: Can you find a hidden face in the picture in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind and are a great way to test your level of intelligence.

Besides being an excellent way to flaunt one’s observation skills among friends and family, they are also a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Optical illusions help release stress from our daily lives temporarily and provide healthy exercise for the brain.

Studies suggest that regular practise of optical illusions can help boost your power of observation and improve your attention.

Are you observant enough?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot O among Qs in 4 seconds!

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Face in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a forest scene in which an elephant can be seen standing.

A face is hidden into the picture, and you have 5 seconds to find the face to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these can help improve cognitive abilities such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot an envelope in the image within 5 seconds?

Did you Find the Hidden Face in 5 Seconds?

The task of finding a face in the picture is a good way to test your attentiveness.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can spot the hidden face within the time limit.

The way the face has blended makes it difficult to spot at first glance.

Keen attention to detail is required to successfully find the face in the picture.

The face can be hidden anywhere in the picture, and you may spot it easily if you pay close attention.

Have you spotted the hidden face?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully found a hidden face in the picture?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals must have already spotted the face with their excellent observation skills. Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking for a face can check out the answer below.

Find Hidden Face in 5 Seconds - Solution

The face can be spotted as an outline on the ears of the elephant. Take a look.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: You have the sharpest eyes if you can find the odd royal guard in 5 seconds!