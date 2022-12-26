Optical Illusion: Can you find a hidden matchstick among books within 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending visual challenges that put your perception to the test and improve your observation skills. Literal, physiological, and cognitive optical illusions are the three distinct types of optical illusions.

Netizens can use optical illusions to demonstrate their problem-solving abilities to their friends and peers while also spending quality time improving their brain health.

By regularly practising optical illusion challenges, one can improve one's focus and observational abilities.

Now it's time to put your powers of observation to the test.

So let's get started.

Only 5% of the people can find the hidden dog in the jungle within 17 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Matchstick in 15 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a scene comprising books of various colours.

Hidden among the books is a matchstick that you need to find within 15 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusions are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Seek and Find: Can you find a heart in this image within 9 seconds?

Did You Find the Matchstick in 15 Seconds?

The challenge before you is to find the matchstick that is hiding somewhere among the books.

You have 15 seconds to solve the problem and complete the challenge.

The key to solving the problem is to pay close attention to the image.

The matchstick can be anywhere in this image and individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the matchstick within the time limit.

Did you see the matchstick?

Get moving; almost half the time has already passed.

To identify the matchstick's precise location, you must concentrate on the image attentively.

Want a hint?

Here you go.

The matchstick head is green in colour.

Now, you can start looking for the matchstick with the help of this major hint.

Hurry up!

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to spot the matchstick within the time limit?

Curious to know where the matchstick is?

Then carry on reading.

The solution is given below.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 12 differences in 53 seconds?

Find Matchstick in 15 Seconds - Solution

The matchstick is present in one of the books, and you can see its exact location which is marked by a circle.