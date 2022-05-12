Optical Illusion: Can you spot and name the faces in the National Leaders Tree image?

Optical Illusion: Human beings have loved to solve the optical illusions from time immemorial, particularly those created by combining many images. The obsession is not over yet and has shifted online. The continuous upward trend in the optical illusion shows how much people love to solve these as they intend to test their eyes and brains.

We have one such image for today's optical illusion. Take a look at the image below.

Optical Illusion: This image will reveal your personality traits based on what do you see first

How many faces were you able to spot and name?

National Leaders Tree: How many faces?

Today's optical illusion represents various leaders worldwide, such as India, America, Russia and Britain. The image has a total of ten faces.

We have spotted the faces for you. Can you name them?

A user spotted and named all the ten faces. According to him, the faces represent:

1. Rajiv Gandhi

2. Indira Gandhi

3. Dr. Radhakrishnan

4. Chandrashekhar Azad

5. Subhash Chandra Bose

6. Rabindra Nath Tagore

7. Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi)

8. Gopal Krishan Gokhale

9. Jawahar Lal Nehru

10. Lal Bahadur Shastri

Some suggest that the National Leaders Tree was drawn in the 1880s by an anonymous illustrator for Harper's. If that is true, the above guesses are wrong, as many Indian leaders were not born then.

"This is a pic from the 1880s. There are no 20th-century leaders on the list, from India or anywhere else. End of story," another user commented.

Another group suggests that Margaret Thatcher and Mikhail Gorbachev are in the image. Can you spot them?

Since the illustrator is unknown and the image is old, no one can name all the faces.

