Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden butterfly within 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the hidden butterfly in this optical illusion image? Take a close look at the picture and try to spot the hidden butterfly within 11 seconds. It will be an excellent exercise for your brain and improve your observation skills significantly.

Optical Illusion Image

Take a look at the optical illusion image below:

The image presented above shows a beautiful shot of blooming flowers captured through a photographer's lens on a sunny day. This image is a treat to the eyes. Also, there is a hidden butterfly in this beautiful image, and you need to spot the butterfly within 11 seconds. If you can spot the butterfly before 11 seconds, you have an exceptionally brilliant mind.

Time is running out.

Are you able to spot the butterfly? No?

Want to know where is the hidden butterfly in the image?

Let us help you find the butterfly with some hints.

Optical Illusion Test - Hints

The butterfly is present in the picture, and the way the image is captured makes it somewhat hard to identify. Here are some hints that will help you identify the butterfly

Try looking from top to bottom to observe any variation in the picture. It is right in front of you if you carefully observe the picture.

Still unable to spot the butterfly?

Let us help you with one more hint.

The butterfly seems to have blended with the leaves.

Now, we believe most of you are able to locate the butterfly.

Well, congratulations on spotting the butterfly.

Still, some of you might not be able to find the butterfly; for them here is the biggest hint of all.

The butterfly is green in colour and the shape of the butterfly is different from the leaves.

Take a look at the picture below

We hope that you had fun solving this optical illusion test. You can also try out some more interesting optical illusion tests below.

