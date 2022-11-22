Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden duck in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: The three types of optical illusions are literal, physiological, and cognitive. These illusions share the objective of deceiving people's minds as their consistent theme.

Netizens enjoy taking on new optical illusion challenges, which are both a fun way to entertain themselves and a way to prove their intelligence to friends and peers.

Despite the wide range in attention spans among today's population, optical illusions have been able to not only get people's attention but also keep them interested and returning for more.

One such optical illusion challenge is presented here, where you need to find a duck in the image within 15 seconds.

Take this quick optical illusion challenge to test your observation skills now.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the football among pandas in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Duck in 15 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a backyard jungle scene in which you can see a lot of greenery around. Hiding among the greenery is one clever duck, and you need to find the duck in 15 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the sole means of doing so.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to find out your IQ.

Seek and Find: Can you find the comb in the picture in 13 seconds?

Did You Find the Hidden Duck in 15 Seconds?

With a lot of greenery around, it is nearly impossible to spot the duck that has blended itself with the green surroundings.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden duck within 15 seconds.

Individuals having good observation skills will be able to spot the duck within the allotted time.

For new users, the challenge would be a little difficult.

Hurry up; time is running out.

There are only a few more seconds left.

How many of you were able to spot the duck?

Time’s up.

Did you spot the hidden duck?

Curious about where the duck is?

Look no further.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences in 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Solution

The hidden duck can be seen surrounding the leaves, a little right of the centre of the image. It is marked by a red circle.