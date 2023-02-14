Optical Illusion Game: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the hidden baby stag in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion Game: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The special ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention is what makes netizens hooked to such challenges.

Optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills in those who regularly practice.

Are you attentive enough?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Baby Stag in 7 Seconds

Source: Ingo Gerlach

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods are available like Mensa IQ Challenge, which can help you identify your true IQ levels.

The image shared above depicts a forest reserve scene where a baby stag is hiding and you need to find the baby stag in 7 seconds.

Did You Find the Baby Stag in 7 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image very carefully

Have you spotted the baby stag?

Hurry up, time is running out.

Look attentively, you can scan all the areas of the image to see if you can spot the baby stag.

Time is almost over.

How many of you have spotted the baby stag?

We believe some of you have spotted the stag which has expertly blended with the surroundings.

Congratulation to those who have successfully spotted the baby stag.

Many of you might still be searching for the baby stag.

Look no further.

Keep scrolling below for the solution.

Find the Baby Stag in 7 Seconds - Solution

The baby stag can be spotted on the right side of the image. It is resting on the ground, it has not developed antlers properly and that’s what made it difficult to spot the stag at first glance.

