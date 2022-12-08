Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can find the dice between mice and cheese in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where the dice are hiding somewhere between the mice and cheese in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the dice between mice and cheese

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the dice in the picture by asking “Find the dice between the mice and the cheese”. This optical illusion image shows a place filled with cheese and mice. But can you spot the dice in the image? It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the dice in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Dice in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the dice between the mice and cheese, then we are here to help you see it clearly. In the optical illusion, you can see the mice having the cheese party on the pink floor. The dice are between the cheese and a mouse on the top right side of the image.

For your convenience we have highlighted the dice the in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the dice as they it has been camouflaged with the color of the cheese. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape, that it is not the cheese but a dice between the mice and cheese. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the dice hidden inside the garden.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the dice hidden inside this optical illusion image?

