Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the French Fries hidden among Objects in picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a French fries is hiding among the objects in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a lot of objects in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the French fries by asking “Where are the French fries?” It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden French fries in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden French Fries in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden French fries, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom right side of the image, you will see a box of French fries hiding between the objects. This optical illusion image could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden French fries in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The French fries are at the bottom of the picture surrounded by a key, a flower, a bag, and other objects. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the French fries hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the French fries hidden inside this optical illusion image?

