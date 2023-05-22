Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only 5% can spot the Stuffed Bear hidden among Candies in picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a stuffed bear is hiding among the candies in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Stuffed Bear hidden among the Candies in the picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a lot of candies in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the stuffed bear by asking “Find the stuffed bear”. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden stuffed bear in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden stuffed bear in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden stuffed bear, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom center of the image, you will see a stuffed bear hiding between the candies. This optical illusion image could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden stuffed bear in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The stuffed bear is at the bottom of the picture surrounded by toffees, lollipops, and other candies. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the stuffed bear hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the stuffed bear hidden inside this optical illusion image?

