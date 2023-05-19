Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden H among Bs in picture within 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: This optical illusion will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, we have come up with an interesting optical illusion where you have to spot the hidden letter ‘H’ among the group of alphabet ‘B’ inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden H among Bs in the picture within 11 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the hidden H among the group of the alphabet ‘B’. An alert mind can identify the hidden H within 11 seconds. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden ‘H’ inside the picture.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this optical Illusion have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat! This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Letter in 11 seconds?

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out the hidden H that has been hiding among the alphabet ‘B’. There are 8 rows and 26 columns of the alphabet ‘B’. To find the hidden H within 11 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

For your ease, we have marked the hidden H in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the hidden H is placed in the 5th Row and the 23rd Column. It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden letter inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden letter inside this optical illusion?

