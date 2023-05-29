Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Cherry between Fruits and Vegetables in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where the cherry is hiding somewhere between the fruits and vegetables in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Cherry between the Fruits and Vegetables

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot Bee hidden inside the Bed of Sunflowers in 9 Secs?

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to spot the cherry in the picture by asking “Find the cherry”. This optical illusion image shows different fruits and vegetables like tomato, pear, orange, brinjal, carrot, bell pepper, melon, green apple, and pumpkin. However, cherry is hiding among these fruits and vegetables.

Only 1% can spot the hidden Caterpillar among Butterflies in picture within 15 secs!

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can spot the cherry in this image within 15 seconds. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 5% can spot the Stuffed Bear hidden among Candies in picture within 7 secs!

Did you spot the Cherry in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the cherry between the group of fruits and vegetables, then we are here to help you see it! The cherry is the same colour as the tomatoes and is hiding at the center-left side of the image.

Can you spot the hidden H among Bs in picture within 11 secs?

For your convenience, we have highlighted the cherry in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 1% can spot the Panda hidden between Cats, Pug Dogs & Owls in 7 secs!

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the cherry as it has been perfectly camouflaged with the colour of the tomato. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape, that it is not the tomato but a cherry. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the cherry hidden between the fruits and vegetables.

Only 1% can spot the Monkey hidden among Laughing Humans in picture within 15 secs!

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the cherry hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Can you find Frida Kahlo without eyebrows in the picture within 7 Secs?