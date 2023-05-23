Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the hidden Caterpillar among Butterflies in picture within 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a caterpillar is hiding among the butterflies in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the hidden Caterpillar among the Butterflies in the picture!

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

Only 5% can spot the Stuffed Bear hidden among Candies in picture within 7 secs!

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see butterflies of different colours in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the caterpillar hidden among the butterflies inside the picture. The puzzle also provides a hint that ‘Among these beautiful butterflies lies a small caterpillar that hasn’t yet received its wings. See if you can find this little crawling critter among the colourful patterns”.

Can you spot the hidden H among Bs in picture within 11 secs?

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden caterpillar in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 1% can spot the Panda hidden between Cats, Pug Dogs & Owls in 7 secs!

Did you spot the Hidden Caterpillar in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden caterpillar, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the centre-right side of the image, you will see a caterpillar hiding among the group of butterflies. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

Only 1% can spot the Monkey hidden among Laughing Humans in picture within 15 secs!

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden caterpillar in the image given below:

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

Can you find Frida Kahlo without eyebrows in the picture within 7 Secs?

The green body of the caterpillar has been cleverly camouflaged with the butterflies. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the caterpillar hidden in the image.

Only 1% can spot the Cat hidden among Humans in picture within 15 secs!

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the caterpillar hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Only 2% can spot the bear hidden among monkeys in Jungle picture within 5 secs!