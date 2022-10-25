Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot Teacher’s lost Glasses inside classroom in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a teacher’s glasses have been lost somewhere inside the classroom.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% of People can Teacher’s lost Glasses inside classroom

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a classroom picture where children are studying in the presence of the class teacher. One naughty boy is flying the paper planes inside the room. A kid is sleeping inside the classroom. The teacher has lost his glasses and is finding difficult to watch over the students. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the teacher’s lost glasses inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden glasses in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the lost glasses in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden glasses, then we are here to help you find the teacher’s glasses. You need to look closely at each objects inside the classroom to find the teacher’s glasses. The glasses are hiding near the seat of the boy sitting nearest to the window. For your ease, we have highlighted the glasses in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the fish hidden in the image. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the glasses hidden inside this optical illusion image?

