Optical Illusion: Is it an Eye or Something Else?

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are of three types which are physical, physiological and cognitive. The basic premise of an optical illusion is to trick our eyes and mind.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they are able to make us believe what we see is real when in reality it isn’t.

Sometimes illusions are so real that we fail to understand the difference between illusion and reality.

This one optical illusion has a similar effect on the netizens and has left them perplexed.

Would you like to experience the same?

Then, let’s go ahead and take a look.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden cat in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Is it an Eye?

Source: Reddit/Liammm

The image shown above is captured by Liammm and at first glance, it gives the appearance of an eye.

To speak of eyes, which are one of the most complex creations of the human body and enable us to see and experience the world.

This image may seem to be that of a human eye on the first instance to many of you, but in reality, it is something else.

It was captured by Liammm who was bored and wanted to do something interesting which led him to capture this image.

Is it an eye or something else?

Look carefully at the image and you will be surprised to see the result.

What seems like an eye is totally different from what is seen.

If we tell you that it is not an eye, would you believe that instantly?

Yes, it is not an eye.

It is the image of a kitchen sink in which water is flowing into the tap.

But as our brain has the tendency to fill incomplete information in order to respond quickly to the stimulus, it gives us the appearance of an eye.

The swirling water creates the impression of the iris of the eye, and the plug hole which is dark appears like the pupil of the eye and the foams give the appearance of eyelids.

Interesting, right?

