Optical Illusion Test: Are you one of those who love solving optical illusion puzzles? Then you’ve landed in the right place. This optical illusion puzzle will challenge you to find two frogs in the image within 17 seconds.

The basic objective of an optical illusion challenge is to help you understand the level of your perception and also improve your observation skills.

Netizens get an element of thrill and excitement as they solve optical illusions. Optical illusions mostly take the form of pictures that ask you to find a hidden animal or object.

In some cases, what appears to be an object can turn out to be a completely different one in reality.

Want to know your level of intelligence?

Then try out this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion - You have eagle eyes if you are able to spot two frogs in 17 seconds

Source: Reddit

The image depicted above is a test of your intelligence level and observation skills, as you already know that you need to find two frogs in this image in 17 seconds.

This is a great way to test your IQ in a light-hearted way. Although we would like to emphasise that optical illusions are not the only way to test the intelligence level of an individual, if you want to get a quantitative analysis of your IQ, it is recommended that you get professional-level IQ testing done.

This optical illusion challenge serves the purpose of entertainment, which provides you with thrill and excitement for a short period of time and also helps you sharpen your observation skills.

Did You Spot the Two Frogs in 17 Seconds?

We know that spotting the two frogs within 17 seconds is not an easy task, but that is what optical illusion challenges are all about.

It provides a platform for you to improve your observation skills as well as your concentration. These short bursts of excitement will help your brain work better, similar to what running and exercise do for your body.

Have you spotted the two frogs by now?

We believe that some of our eagle-eyed puzzlers have completed the challenge successfully, and some are still searching.

Do not worry, it was a great effort from all of you to find the two frogs.

For those of you who couldn’t spot the frogs, no need to worry, even if you have spotted one it is a great accomplishment.

If you keep practising, you will definitely solve future challenges faster.

Curious to know where the frogs are?

Scroll below for the solution.