Optical Illusion: Even the most adorable creatures on the planet lack some charms when compared to the beauty of rabbits.

The moment you look at an endearing rabbit, your eyes turn wet in admiration, and your hands impulsively rush to delicately hold the furry creature in your hands.

If everything above sounds relatable, this optical illusion test is divinely sent to you.

Read the story to know how you can find and save a cute white rabbit!

The Hiding White Rabbit

On a fine wintry day, in a hushed garden in the countryside somewhere cold on the planet, lies a garden all covered in the white snowy wedding attire.

Just when everything seemed ordinary, the bells of the church precede the noise of strong, freezing gales. In the time when only the wind was present to enjoy the scenic beauty, came a white bunny, whiter than the snowflakes, running from the woods trying to float on the snow fallen upon the bench from the trees.

The white hare rushes from one bench to another and encircles trees to make its marks on the snow with his tiny claws. All was going well for the day until a car rushed into the place.

The honks of the car alarmed the rabbit and the tiny tot hid in the garden!

Come on, readers, you have 7 seconds!

Set your phone on a countdown from 7 to 1.

Find the rabbit and soothe his nerves with a stroke on his fur before the car takes the cute bunny to town!





Oh, White Bunny, Where Are You Hiding?

Did you run back to the woods?

Or did the car owners take you away?

Or are you all covered in the snow waiting for the car to rush back to town?

Jesus! The Cute Bunny Is Safe! It's Hiding Here!

The cute little bunny is hiding under the bench!

He isn’t only adorable but smart too! With just the first honk of the car, he rushed under the bench and hid in the snow!

The car has gone, bunny! You can come out and start playing with snow again! Or wait, are you planning to dig a burrow beneath the bench? That sounds like a good idea, you smart fellow!

We are already in awe of the cutie, aren’t you?