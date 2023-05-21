Optical Illusion Vision IQ Test: Find All The Hidden Faces In The Waterfall Picture in 11 Seconds

Optical Illusion Vision IQ Test: If you’re feeling down, we have just the method to lift your spirits. In today’s world, phones, computers, news, and social media overstimulate the brain, making you feel tired and gloomy. But how to combat this issue?

The answer is by correctly stimulating the brain, and there’s no better way to do that than solving optical illusions, brain teasers and other mind-bending puzzles. So, take a break from whatever you’re doing and relax.

Check out the following waterfall picture and find all the hidden faces in 11 seconds.

Instead of screens, it’s time to observe something that really gets your creative juices flowing.

What is an Optical Illusion?

An optical illusion is a phenomenon that plays tricks on your vision. Optical illusions can teach a lot about how the eyes and the brain work in tandem to allow you to experience this beautiful world.

We live in a three-dimensional world, so our brain gets clues about depth, shading, lighting, and position to help us perceive reality.

However, when you see 2-D pictures, the lack of external cues results in a conflict between the eyes and the brain, disturbing the visual cortex. This gives rise to optical illusions.

Take a look at the optical illusion vision IQ test below.

Optical Illusion Vision IQ Test: Find Hidden Faces In The Waterfall In 11 Seconds

Image Source: Brightside

There are multiple hidden faces in the above waterfall picture. The faces are spread all around the landscape and can be of humans or animals.

You have to look past the optical illusion and find the hidden faces in 11 seconds. Keep note of the time limit. If you go past it, you fail this test.

Do you have what it takes to figure out this optical illusion? Let’s find out!

Your time starts now. GO!

_

_

_

Hint: There are four faces hidden in the picture.

Optical Illusion Vision IQ Test Solution

Did you find all the hidden faces in time? Tally your answers with the official solution below.

The four faces hidden in this optical illusion vision IQ test are three dogs and a woman. All of them are located in the middle of the image around the waterfall.

Hopefully, you had fun solving this optical illusion test. Don’t lose heart if you didn’t find the faces on time. Keep practising, and soon you’ll be an expert at optical illusions too.