Optical Illusion Vision Test: Are the Blue Lines Parallel? You Have 7 Seconds to Figure Out!

Optical illusion vision test: Feeling bored? It’s time to cheer you up. Today, we bring you a fascinating and mind-boggling optical illusion challenge that’s sure to lift your spirits while also exercising your brain.

In today’s times, excessive artificial stimulation through social media has dulled our minds. The brain is one of the most important organs of our body and needs a regular workout. A sharp mind is the key to success and a fulfilling life.

And nothing works the mind like a good optical illusion or a brain teaser, especially the ones that challenge the vision. Check out the following optical illusion vision test to find out how sharp your visual acumen is.

Source: Brightside

Given above is a famous optical illusion. There are four blue lines in a grid of black and white lines. The intersection of the blue lines and the grid lines have small, square boxes, also black and white in colour.

If you look closely at the picture, you see that the blue lines are curved or tilted. Sometimes they appear parallel too. Only the sharpest individual can identify the true nature of the blue lines: parallel or curved?

Do you have what it takes? Let’s find out.

Remember, you only have 7 seconds to figure out this optical illusion vision test. Take any longer, and you fail!

Your time starts now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test Solution

So, do you have your answer? Are the blue lines parallel or curved? Tally with the official solution below.

The Blue Lines Are Parallel

This is a famous optical illusion created by Victoria Skye. It’s a variation of the cafe wall optical illusion and won the 2017 Illusion of the Year award.

The science behind this optical illusion vision test is simple.

The brain relies on shadows to judge the depth and orientation of objects. Dark shades, raised surfaces and different colour combinations contribute to the perception of shadows. In this optical illusion, the rectilinear lines are combined with two alternating shades of blue. On top, the black and white vertical grid lines are added as well.

These variations confuse the brain circuitry, leading to a misinterpretation of the angles and position of the lines. Hence, you see the blue lines curving and slanting when in reality, they are perfectly straight and parallel.

If you enjoyed this optical illusion vision test, check out similar challenging puzzles below.

