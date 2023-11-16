Test your eye power by finding a dog in the backyard in 10 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test attentiveness and visual prowess of an individual.
Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the brain and eyes.
Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.
Want to test how sharp your visual skills are?
Attempt this challenge now!
Also read:
Genius IQ Test: Only high IQ individuals can solve this picture puzzle in 9 seconds!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Dog in the Backyard in 10 Seconds
Source: Reddit
In the image shared above, a backyard scene is presented before the readers.
The challenge here is to spot a dog that is hiding in the greenery within 10 seconds.
This is a simple test your observation skills.
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted the dog?
People with the high eye power can spot the dog faster than others.
Time is running out.
Also read:
Spot 3 differences between the bunny sleeping on easter egg pictures in 9 seconds!
You need to look at the image attentively to find the dog.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
A huge round of applause for those readers who have managed to spot the dog within the time limit.
You have the highest eye power.
Those who couldn’t find the dog in the party can now check out the solution below.
Also read:
Genius IQ Test: Find the mistake in the picture in 3 seconds!
Find Dog in the Backyard in 10 Seconds: Solution
The dog can be spotted near the base of the tree on the left side with a portion of its head visible.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.
Recommended Reading
Genius IQ Test: Find the value of raincoat, gloves and boot in 10 seconds!
You have eyes as sharp as an eagle if you can spot the different ladybug in 5 seconds!