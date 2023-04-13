Optical Illusion: You are a genius if you can spot the hidden fish among octopuses in just 8 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that engaging in such brain-challenging activities regularly can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline in adults and improve overall brain function.

Test your observation skills with this quick challenge below.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Fish among Octopus in 8 Seconds

Source: Dudolf

The image shared above shows an underwater scene in which a fish is hiding among a group of octopuses.

You have 8 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these can help improve cognitive abilities such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Did you find the Fish in 8 Seconds?

The task of finding a fish among the octopuses is a good way to test how attentive you are.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can locate the fish within the time limit.

The fish manages to evade detection at first glance, making it a somewhat challenging task for even the most experienced observers.

Keen attention to detail is required to find the fish among the octopuses successfully.

The fish is somewhere in the picture, and you might soon spot it.

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

Have you spotted the fish?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you found a fish in the picture?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals have already spotted the fish in the octopus with their excellent observation skills.

Those who are still looking for fish can check out the answer below.

Find Fish in 8 Seconds - Solution

The fish can be spotted on the left side of the image, it is hiding behind one octopus, and due to its colour, it has blended in perfectly with the octopuses, making it difficult to spot.

