Optical Illusion: You are argus-eyed if you can spot a lizard in the shrubs in 6 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They are highly effective in enhancing cognitive abilities and stimulating the brain to think creatively.

The risk of cognitive decline in adults can be prevented by practising such challenges on a regular basis. It also improves overall brain function and is a great way to boost attentiveness.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out now!

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Lizard in 6 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene in which dried shrubs can be seen on red soil.

Hidden somewhere in the shrubs is a lizard.

The task for you is to spot the lizard in the shrubs in 6 seconds.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your problem-solving skills.

Did You Find the Lizard in 6 Seconds?

Finding a lizard in the picture will be a good test of how attentive and aware you are.

Individuals having exceptional observation skills will be able to spot the lizard within the time limit.

It will be difficult to spot the lizard at first glance, as it has blended in perfectly with the shrubs.

A high level of attentiveness is required to find the lizard in the picture successfully.

Have you found the lizard?

The clock is ticking; hurry up.

Keep looking; you might come across it soon.

Any success yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted a lizard in the shrubs?

We believe some of the sharpest pairs of eyes have already spotted the lizard among the shrubs.

Congratulations to all of them.

You have excellent observation skills, which can be useful in jobs that require excellent observation skills.

Those who are still looking for the lizard can check the answer below.

Find Lizard in 6 Seconds - Solution

The lizard can be spotted on the right side of the image, a little away from the centre, where it is located in the gaps between the shrubs.

Here's a closer look

