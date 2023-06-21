11 tricky optical illusions that will scramble your brain

Many things in the world try to fool and deceive us. The brain, the most powerful organ in the human body, can sometimes be deceived into seeing something that is not there, or vice versa. Optical illusion puzzles are a prime illustration of this deceit. These are mind-bending visuals that frequently hide something in plain sight. According to researchers, solving these illusory puzzles provides a wonderful brain workout, which can considerably improve your problem-solving and observation skills.

You are aware that we have a list of puzzles prepared for you; this is why you are here. So, are you up for the challenge? Let's get started.

11 tricky optical illusions to scramble your brain

We are presenting to you 11 optical illusion picture puzzles that are incredibly hard to solve. How many of them will you be able to solve? Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion 1: Find three hidden thieves

A nobleman is riding his horse and looking for something. We will tell you exactly what or who he is looking for. He had his precious items and trinkets stolen by three thieves. So he is out looking to catch them. Can you spot the 3 thieves in the given time?

Optical Illusion 2: Spot the bird

In this optical illusion picture test, you can see the thin branches of a tree, but what you can't see in this picture is a tiny avian. There is a bird hidden in this optical illusion image, and your goal in this optical illusion image is to spot the bird in the given time. Can you?

Optical Illusion 3: Find the deer

There is a deer hidden in this illusion image, and your goal is to find the hidden animal in the given time. As usual, we have a time set for this hidden deer optical illusion as well. We are giving you 12 seconds to solve this online puzzle.

Optical Illusion 4: Can you find the old woman?

This tricky optical illusion puzzle image was designed by an unknown German artist in the 19th century. You can see a young woman in the portrait. She is wearing a hat and a ribbon around her neck. However, this 200-year-old puzzle is one of the most fascinating and mind-blowing illusions of all time. There is also an old woman hiding in the portrait of the young lady. Can you spot her?

Optical Illusion 5: Find the angry wife

As you can see from the image below, the old man in the picture is cheating on his wife. The man stole a kiss from the house help behind his wife’s back. He thought that he would get away with it. However, what he did not know was that his wife was watching his every move and had caught him cheating on her red-handed. The cheating man’s wife is hidden in plain sight. Can you find her?

Optical Illusion 6: Spot the eagle

This optical illusion picture shows a picture of two men on a mountain. The men are probably construction workers, judging by their garb. The man on top is stretching his hand to the other man to get him to climb up. You might think that there are only two living beings in this optical illusion challenge. You are wrong. If you take a closer look at the image, you will find that there is also an eagle hiding somewhere in the picture. The challenge is for you to try and spot the hidden eagle on the mountain in the given time. Can you spot it?

Optical Illusion 7: Find the lost harp

This hidden object picture puzzle is designed by PlayBuzz. You can see several people gathered around in a royal court. The royal musician is standing in the middle, and he seems to be in distress. He has lost his musical instrument, the harp, somewhere in the court, and we have to find it.

Optical Illusion 8: Find the snow leopard

This photograph was captured by Max Waugh while visiting the Altai Mountains in western Mongolia. Based in Seattle, Washington, Waugh says, “spotting these cats is difficult.” Since finding the leopard in this image is quite difficult, this is the perfect opportunity for you to brush up on your observation skills.

Optical Illusion 9: Can you spot the cheetah?

This optical illusion picture captured by Hemant Dabi shows the view of a lone tree surrounded by soil. Apart from the trees and the soil, there is also a cheetah hidden in the picture. Your goal is to find the big cat in the given time. Will you be able to do it?

Optical Illusion 10: Spot the hidden number

The image above shows a circular formation made up of different coloured dots. The colourful dots are hiding a number somewhere. Your task is to find out which number is hiding among the dots. Your time starts now. All the best!

Optical Illusion 11: Find the girl’s lost sister

You can see a little girl in the woods with her cow. Apparently, the girl has lost her little sister in the woods, and the police won’t help her. So, can you come to her aid? Can you spot the girl’s lost sister in the given time?

Tell us in the comments how many of these mind-boggling optical illusion puzzles you were able to solve. Come back for more puzzles like these.

