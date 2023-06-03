Personality Test: Everyone wants to gain insight into their mind nowadays. With the advent of the modern lifestyle, the standard of living has improved, and people finally have the time and luxury to introspect. Learning about your inner self can reveal subconscious secrets to help you get ahead in life. You can know what type of person you are, what are your strengths, weaknesses and how you should aspire to live.

On that note, we bring you this fun and informative personality test. There are five windows, and you have to choose the one that appeals to you the most. Don’t think too much, and let your subconscious mind do the thinking. Choose a window to unlock your hidden personality traits.

Personality Test: Choose a Window to Unlock Your Hidden Personality Traits!

Window #1

If you pick Window 1, chances are you are an introvert. You like to live in your own world and often get lost in thoughts. You have a kind heart and can’t stand cheaters or liars. You’d never backstab to get ahead in life. However, sometimes you can get too lost in your own mind and become absent-minded. However, your good nature and resilient heart get you through anything.

Window #2

If you choose Window 2, you are a family man. You prioritize your family above everything else and don’t miss spending your best moments with them. You like to stay home and care for your loved ones. Although you are competitive in nature, you are also rightful, sensitive and morally upright. However, your sensitivity can be your biggest strength and weakness.

Window #3

If window 3 is your pick, you are like a free bird, flying anywhere anytime. You are spontaneous and don’t care about making plans. You are laid-back and carefree regarding life. You have the talent to excel in anything. You don’t conform to society’s rules but are disciplined and intelligent. You are also loyal and demand the same from others.

Window #4

If you choose Window 4, you are a quirky soul. You have an unusual personality full of weirdness. You are sensitive, creative and romantic in nature. You are optimistic in nature and always look at the bright side. You think out of the box and impress people with your unconventional way of thinking. You also have superior taste and don’t settle for mediocrity.

Window #5

If you choose Window 5, you are a social animal. You love to go outdoors and meet new people. You possess good leadership skills and are calculative in nature. You don’t like to take orders and have high intelligence. You are mostly correct and make smart decisions, especially under pressure. You are also frank to a fault and don’t shy away from making your true intentions known. You are righteous and respectful. You know when to ask and when to return a favour. You never backtrack on your promises.

Summing Up

Hopefully, you liked this window personality test and found it informative. Don’t let it gnaw at you too much if you didn’t relate to any scenario. All people are unique and no personality test is 100% accurate. Just consider it a source of some light-hearted infotainment and move on if you feel it didn’t determine your personality correctly.

Recommended: Personality Test: The Season You Choose Reveals Your Most Treasured Personality Traits