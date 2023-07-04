PM Narendra Modi hosting the SCO: What is the significance of the event?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit today. The meeting is held at a very important time, especially when the country's ties with China and Pakistan are tense.

Significance of the meeting

Ashok Sajjanhar, a former IFS officer, who served as the ambassador of the country to Kazakhstan, Latvia, and Sweden explains the significance of the issue from both Russia's and India’s point of view.

Through the event, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin will get to see that Russia’s influence and relevance have decreased due to the war. This could be clearly seen at the last SCO meeting in Samarkand last year. Possibly, this may send Russia a message that the war may have to be ended soon.

Talking about India, the country has recently seen a successful visit by its Prime Minister to the United States. For the last 20-plus year, the relations between India and US has been growing, but the visit will foster these relations. On top of it, India being a part of the SCO summit will boost the country’s strategic autonomy.