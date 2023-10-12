Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Australia vs South Africa; India is at 3rd Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: Australia and South Africa went toe-to-toe in the 10th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. In 50 overs, they scored 311 runs for the cost of 7 wickets. Quinton de Kock batted brilliantly for 109 runs off 106 balls. Aiden Markram was able to slam a half-century, scoring 56 off 44 balls.

In response, Australia was bowled out for 177 runs in 40 overs. Marnus Labuschagne was bowled out just 4 runs shy of a half-century. This is the Aussies second defeat in a row in the World cup.

South Africa won by 134 runs, moving to the top of the 2023 World Cup points table. Australia moved to the 9th spot.

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 10: Australia vs South Africa on October 12, 2023:

POSITION TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 +2.360 4 2 New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 +1.958 4 3 India 2 2 0 0 0 +1.500 4 4 Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 +0.927 4 5 England 2 1 1 0 0 +0.553 2 6 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 -0.653 2 7 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -1.161 0 8 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1.800 0 9 Australia 2 0 2 0 0 -1.846 0 10 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.907 0

