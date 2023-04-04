Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot how many Triangles are inside the Square in 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify how many triangles are there in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot how many Triangles are inside the Square!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a sharp brain can spot the Fake Passport in picture within 9 secs!

In the above image, you need to identify the number of triangles inside the Picture. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many triangles do you see?” In the image, you can see a big square embedded with small triangles inside it. So, while counting the total number of triangles in the image, you need to keep counting both big and small triangles inside the pink square.

Only a Smart Brain can spot how many watermelons are there in the picture within 11 secs!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a sharp brain can spot who is the Man's Real Wife in picture within 5 secs!

Did you spot the Number of Triangles within 15 seconds?

If you look at the big and small triangles carefully in the picture, you will be able to identify the accurate number of triangles inside the Picture. There are total 8 small triangles, 4 medium triangles, and 4 big triangles.

Only a Genius can spot how many circles are there in the picture within 9 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Smart Brain can spot how many holes are there in the T-shirt within 11 secs!

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are total 16 triangles inside the picture.

Only Detective Brains can spot the Suspicious Passenger at Airport Security Checking in 15 secs!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the accurate number of triangles in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Smart Brain can spot who is the Real Boss in Office Room Picture in 9 secs!