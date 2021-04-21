Ram Navami 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, Greetings, and more

Ram Navami 2021: It is celebrated on the ninth day of the Chaitra month and the day marks the birth of Lord Rama. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the excitement of celebrating the festival with enthusiasm has lessened. People are restricted to their homes. Therefore, we are providing some of the best wishes, quotes, WhatsApp, and Facebook status so that you can share with your friends, relatives, etc.

Ram Navami 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful as good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami!

2. On this occasion, I pray that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you and your life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

3. May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

4. Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami!

5. Sending holy wishes to friends and loved ones on Ram Navami.

7. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

8. May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your family.

10. With a gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami!

11. Have a blessed Ram Navami!

12. While this year’s celebrations will be different, make sure to wish your loved ones with these heartwarming cards and wishes. Happy Ram Navami!

13. Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ram Navami!

14. Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he left aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

15. Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

16. May the almighty always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

17. On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I am wishing that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you. Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

18. Iss Ram Navami, Ram aapke jeevan me prakash laye, Ram aapke jeevan ko sundar banaye, Happy Ram Navami.

19. On this holy occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that the blessings of Shri Rama be with you. Happy Ram Navami!

20. May Lord Ram Bless You With Peace and Virtue on Ram Navami and Always… Happy Ram Navami!

Ram Navami 2021: Quotes

1. “To be happy always is something which is difficult to achieve. That is to say, happiness and sorrow alternate in one’s life and there cannot be uninterrupted happiness alone. ” - Rama to Kaikeyi

2. “What Rama says once he carries out; there is no looking back.” - Rama to Kaikeyi

3. “Only the timid and the weak leave things to destiny but the strong AND the self-confident never bank on destiny or luck.” - Lakshmana to Rama

4. “Grief destroys one’s courage. It destroys one’s learning. It destroys one’s everything. There is no enemy greater than grief.” - Kausalya to Dasaratha

5. “Just as people are afraid of serpents they are afraid of people who utter lies. Truth controls this world and dharma is rooted in truth.” - Rama to Maharshi Jabali

6. “No ancient story, not even Homer's Iliad or Odyssey, has remained as popular through the course of time. The story of Rama appears as old as civilization and has a fresh appeal for every generation.” - David Frawley

7. “Abandon pride, which is the same as Tamas-guna (darkness), rooted as it is in ignorance and is a source of considerable pain; and adore Lord Shri Rama, the Chief of the Raghus and an ocean of compassion." - Tulsidas, Ramayana

8. “You can't protect Dharma if you don't know what it is.” - Vijay Singh Sodhi

9. “The Ramayana's message is not that we passively give in to Destiny, but that we gallantly stick to Duty.” - Chaitanya Charan Das

10. “It is difficult for the children to repay the debt of what the mother and the father have done to bring them up.” - Rama to Vasishtha

11. “Beauty may leave the moon, Himalayas may become bereft of snow, the ocean may transgress its shores but I will never violate the promise given by my father.” - Rama to Bharata

12. “A wise man should foresee tragedy or misfortune and take action to prevent or overcome such tragedy or misfortune well before it strikes. Thus only he can enjoy a safe and good life.” -Rama to Lakshmana

13. “Enthusiasm has great strength. There is no greater strength than enthusiasm. There is nothing which is not attainable in this world for the enthusiastic.” - Lakshmana to Rama

14. “Whether in sorrow or in happiness a friend is always a friend’s support.” - Sugreeva to Rama

15. “To err is human, there is none who has not erred some time or other.” - Sugreeva to Lakshmana

