Ram Vilas Paswan Biography: Birth, Death, Family and Political Career

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74. His son Chirag Paswan informed about his demise by posting a childhood picture with him on twitter. He recently underwent heart surgery at Delhi's Fortis hospital. Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others expressed grief over his sudden demise and paid condolences to his family.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Ram Vilas Paswan: Birth, Early Life and Family

Ram Vilas Paswan was born on July 5, 1946, in Khagaria, Bihar, British India (present-day Bihar, India) in a Dalit family to Jamun Paswan and Siya Devi. He attended Kosi College, Khagaria and graduated as a Bachelor of Laws. He then took admission at Patna University and holds a Master of Arts degrees.

Ram Vilas Paswan: Political Career

In the year 1969, before his entry into politics, Ram Vilas Paswan was selected as a DSP in Bihar Police. In 1969, he was elected to the Bihar state legislative assembly in 1969 as a member of the Samyukta Socialist Party from a reserved constituency. In 1974, he became the general secretary of the Lok Dal.

Ram Vilas Paswan: Personal Life

Ram Vilas Paswan married Rajkumari Devi in 1960 and the couple had two daughters-- Usha and Asha. The couple got separated in the year 1981. Ram Vilas Paswan married air hostess Reena Sharma in the year 1983. The couple had a son and a daughter. His son Chirag Paswan is an actor-turned-politician.

