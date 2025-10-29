IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 Application Last Date Today, Apply Now for 348 Posts at ibpsonline.ibps.in

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) will close the application window for GDS Executive posts today, October 29. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their IPPB GDS application form can apply online at the official website, ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 348 Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak) vacancies. As per the official details, the apply online process began on October 9 and will conclude today, October 29.

IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Last Date

has activated the IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the release of the official notification. To be eligible, candidates must hold a graduate degree and be between 21 and 35 years of age.

Applicants who fail to meet any of the prescribed eligibility criteria will be disqualified at any stage of the selection process. Candidates are advised to complete their applications carefully before the deadline, as no forms will be accepted after the closing date, i.e. October 29.