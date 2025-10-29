IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 Application Last Date Today, Apply Now for 348 Posts at ibpsonline.ibps.in

Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 29, 2025, 12:51 IST

IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Last Date is today, October 29. A total of 348 vacancies have been announced for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Eligible candidates must apply at ippbonline.com before the deadline. Find the direct IPPB GDS apply online link here.

IPPB GDS Last Date
IPPB GDS Last Date

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) will close the application window for GDS Executive posts today, October 29. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their IPPB GDS application form can apply online at the official website, ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 348 Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak) vacancies. As per the official details, the apply online process began on October 9 and will conclude today, October 29.

IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Last Date

has activated the IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the release of the official notification. To be eligible, candidates must hold a graduate degree and be between 21 and 35 years of age.

Applicants who fail to meet any of the prescribed eligibility criteria will be disqualified at any stage of the selection process. Candidates are advised to complete their applications carefully before the deadline, as no forms will be accepted after the closing date, i.e. October 29.

IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025- Overview

Conducting Body

Indian Post Payment Bank Limited (IPPB)

Post Name

Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak)

Vacancies

348

Mode of Registration

Online

Last Registration Date

29th October 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

21 to 35 years

Selection Process

Merit Based

Official Website

ippbonline.com

IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Link

The officials released the IPPB GDS Notification 2025 on October 9, along with the activation of the online application link. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website or by using the direct link provided below to submit their application form.

IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Link

How to Apply Online for IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025

  • Visit the official website at ippbonline.com. You can also click on the direct link provided above.

  • Go to Careers and then click on "Current Openings" tab.

  • Click on IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Link.

  • Register with your basic details and log in using the generated credentials.

  • Fill out the form with personal and educational information and choose your preferred postal circle.

  • Upload your photo, signature, thumb impression, and declaration as per the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Review all entered details carefully and click “Submit.”

  • Download and take a printout of the completed application form for future reference.

IPPB GDS Vacancy 2025

Through this recruitment drive, IPPB aims to fill Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies across the country. You can check the IPPB GDS vacancy details for all states and circles in the table below.

Circle

State

No. of vacancies

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

8

Assam

Assam

12

Bihar

Bihar

17

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh

9

Gujarat

Dadra And Nagar Haveli

1

Gujarat

29

Haryana

Haryana

11

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

4

Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu And Kashmir

3

Jharkhand

Jharkhand

12

Karnataka

Karnataka

19

Kerala

Kerala

6

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

29

Maharashtra

Goa

1

Maharashtra

31

North East

Arunachal Pradesh

9

Manipur

4

Meghalaya

4

Mizoram

2

Nagaland

8

Tripura

3

Odisha

Odisha

11

Punjab

Punjab

15

Rajasthan

Rajasthan

10

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu

17

Telangana

Telangana

9

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

40

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand

11

West Bengal

Sikkim

1

West Bengal

12

Total

  

348

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

