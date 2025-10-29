IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025 Application Last Date Today, Apply Now for 348 Posts at ibpsonline.ibps.in

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) will close the application window for GDS Executive posts today, October 29. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their IPPB GDS application form can apply online at the official website, ippbonline.com. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 348 Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak) vacancies. As per the official details, the apply online process began on October 9 and will conclude today, October 29.
IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Last Date
has activated the IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the release of the official notification. To be eligible, candidates must hold a graduate degree and be between 21 and 35 years of age.
Applicants who fail to meet any of the prescribed eligibility criteria will be disqualified at any stage of the selection process. Candidates are advised to complete their applications carefully before the deadline, as no forms will be accepted after the closing date, i.e. October 29.
|
IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025- Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Post Payment Bank Limited (IPPB)
|
Post Name
|
Executive (Gramin Dak Sevak)
|
Vacancies
|
348
|
Mode of Registration
|
Online
|
Last Registration Date
|
29th October 2025
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 35 years
|
Selection Process
|
Merit Based
|
Official Website
|
ippbonline.com
IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Link
The officials released the IPPB GDS Notification 2025 on October 9, along with the activation of the online application link. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website or by using the direct link provided below to submit their application form.
IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Link
How to Apply Online for IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025
-
Visit the official website at ippbonline.com. You can also click on the direct link provided above.
-
Go to Careers and then click on "Current Openings" tab.
-
Click on IPPB GDS Apply Online 2025 Link.
-
Register with your basic details and log in using the generated credentials.
-
Fill out the form with personal and educational information and choose your preferred postal circle.
-
Upload your photo, signature, thumb impression, and declaration as per the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee.
-
Review all entered details carefully and click “Submit.”
-
Download and take a printout of the completed application form for future reference.
IPPB GDS Vacancy 2025
Through this recruitment drive, IPPB aims to fill Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies across the country. You can check the IPPB GDS vacancy details for all states and circles in the table below.
|
Circle
|
State
|
No. of vacancies
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
8
|
Assam
|
Assam
|
12
|
Bihar
|
Bihar
|
17
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Chhattisgarh
|
9
|
Gujarat
|
Dadra And Nagar Haveli
|
1
|
Gujarat
|
29
|
Haryana
|
Haryana
|
11
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
4
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
3
|
Jharkhand
|
Jharkhand
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
Karnataka
|
19
|
Kerala
|
Kerala
|
6
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
29
|
Maharashtra
|
Goa
|
1
|
Maharashtra
|
31
|
North East
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
9
|
Manipur
|
4
|
Meghalaya
|
4
|
Mizoram
|
2
|
Nagaland
|
8
|
Tripura
|
3
|
Odisha
|
Odisha
|
11
|
Punjab
|
Punjab
|
15
|
Rajasthan
|
Rajasthan
|
10
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil Nadu
|
17
|
Telangana
|
Telangana
|
9
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
40
|
Uttarakhand
|
Uttarakhand
|
11
|
West Bengal
|
Sikkim
|
1
|
West Bengal
|
12
|
Total
|
348
