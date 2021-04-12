What is 'Sankalp se Siddhi'- Village and Digital Connect Drive?

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GOI has launched the 'Sankalp se Siddhi'- Village and Digital Connect drive to transform the tribal ecosystem across the country. The main purpose of the drive is to activate the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) located in the tribal villages.

Under 'Sankalp se Siddhi' Village & Digital Connect Drive, #TRIFED team will be visiting 100 villages in each region & 1500 villages in the country during the set period to activate all VDVKs into production & sale.#VanDhanYojana #AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/8q3S43Nyf6 — Van Dhan Yojana by TRIFED (@VanDhanSeVikas) April 3, 2021

Earlier in 2021, TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs launched the Village and Digital Connect initiative. During the course of the initiative, the regional officials of the TRIFED went to the identified villages having a significant tribal population and supervised the implementation of various programmes and initiatives. As quoted by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the initiative was successful.

'Sankalp se Siddhi'- Village and Digital Connect Drive

The 'Sankalp se Siddhi'- Village and Digital Connect drive aims at transforming the tribal ecosystem in the country. Starting from 1 April 2021, Sankalp se Siddhi is a 100-day drive that will entail 150 teams visiting 10 villages each. It is to be noted that 10 teams in each region will be from TRIFED and State Implementation Agencies/Mentoring Agencies/Partners. At least 100 villages in each region and 1,500 villages in the country will be covered in the next 100 days.

The teams visiting the villages will identify locations and shortlist the potential Van Dhan Vikas Kendras for clustering as TRIFOOD, and SFURTI units as larger enterprises. The teams will also identify tribal artisans and other groups to help them gain access to larger markets through the Tribes India network- both physical outlets and TribesIndia.com.

SFURTI

Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) is a scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Other initiatives of TRIFED:

1- Schemes for ensuring fair prices to tribals such as Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) through Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Development of Value Chain for MFP provides MSP to gatherers of forest produces. Rs 200 crore sales during the next 12 months are targeted as a result of this initiative, once the VDVKs are activated in these 1500 villages.

The primary goal of the MSP for MFP scheme is to establish a framework to ensure fair prices for the tribal gatherers, primary processing, storage, transportation etc. while ensuring the sustainability of the resource base addressing the problems faced by the tribals such as the perishable nature of the produce, lack of holding capacity, lack of marketing infrastructure, exploitation by middlemen, and timely government intervention.

2- Tech for Trbials programme aims at transforming 5 crore Tribal Entrepreneurs by capacity building and imparting entrepreneurship skills to tribal forest produce gatherers enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY). It will also empower Tribal Entrepreneurs to run their business with marketable products with quality certifications with a higher success rate.

3- Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) were established under the Van Dhan Yojana. It is formed by 15 tribal Self-Help Groups with each group consisting of twenty artisans or tribal food gatherers. The first VDVKs was established in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district.

VDVKs to help in the up-gradation of the skills and capacity building training of the tribals and setting up of primary processing and value addition facilities. It is to be noted that the tribals are trained here and provided working capital to add value to the products they collect from the jungles.

4- TRIFOOD Scheme is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Food Processing Industry, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED. It was launched in August 2020 and promotes value addition to MFP. It is to be noted that the TRIFOOD parks will produce processed foods from minor forest produce and also from the food gathered by the tribal people in that region.

Main Bhi Digital (Me Too Digital) Drive for the Street Vendors: All you need to know

List of Important Government Schemes Launched in India in 2020