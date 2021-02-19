Science and Tech Weekly Brief: Important updates from February 15 to 19, 2021

Science and Technology finds a lot of importance in the exams that are conducted by various Government authorities. Aspirants of UPSC Civil Services, SSC and NDA, CDS etc would be aware of the importance of Science and Technology. Know in brief PiMo bike, SteroStet, E-YUVA etc here.

What is a Stethoscope?

It is an acoustic medical device used for listening to the internal sounds of an animal or human body. It is the most commonly used medical device.

What is SteroStet?

It is a device that is used to sterilize stethoscopes. It effectively sterilizes a stethoscope diaphragm without using any chemicals or liquids and preserves the longevity of the expensive medical apparatus. As per the latest studies by WHO, Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI), or nosocomial infections, affect many patients. The diaphragms of stethoscopes randomly sampled in healthcare facilities/centres were found to be contaminated by nosocomial pathogens spread there. Xech had started its research for SteroStet around two years ago.

Major Features: SteroStet

SteroStet is a compact, portable & innovatively designed medical device The device ensures the safest possible way to sterilize a stethoscope head It takes 5 minutes to sterilize the stethoscope from one patient to other It uses cutting-edge UV-C GI Technology

Read all about SteroStet in detail here

What is PiMo?

Pi Beam has launched a two wheeler, e bike named PiMo It has been launched for INR 30,000 The vehicle stands between an electric bicycle and entry-level electric scooter It has a higher travel range of almost 50 kilometres The PiMo electric bicycle comes with a top speed of 25 km/hr The ride comfort would be superior due to the dual suspension at the rear end It has a larger and ergonomically designed seat This bike comes with a battery that could be swapped/ exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations

Also Read| Read all about PiMo here

E-Yuva Scheme:

Empowering Youth for Undertaking Value Added Innovative Translational Research (E-Yuva) is a scheme to be implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It would promote applied research and need oriented entrepreneurial innovation among young students and researchers. It is divided into two parts:

BIRAC’s Innovation Fellows (for postgraduates and above) BIRAC’s E-Yuva Fellows (for undergraduate students)

The scheme has been implemented through E-Yuva Centers which are housed within the university or institute set up and mentored by a BIRAC BioNEST supported bio-incubator.

E-Yuva Centre: Requirements

Any public or privately owned institution established as a legal entity with at least 51% of Indian stakeholders is eligible to apply Department in Life Sciences stream for technical assistance is a mandate for the applicant organization The institution must be minimum 3 years old and must have an innovation supporting body such as E-cell or IP cells It must have a network of experts for technical or business advice to fellows along with Bio-incubator

Science and Tech Weekly Brief: Summary

Topic Explanation Radio Telescope Radio telescopes have the potential to detect invisible gases which normal telescopes cannot do. Koo App It is like Twitter, that is a microblogging site. It is used to express views and opinion on various topics. Digital Intelligence Unit A nodal agency to work with law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, and telecom service providers for investigating fraudulent activities involving telecom resources. National Informatics Centre The National Informatics Centre is a branch of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Read| Science and Tech Weekly Brief from February 6 to 12, 2021