Science Crossword with Answers: June 14, 2023
Science crosswords provide an ingenious platform to explore the vast expanse of scientific knowledge in a fun and interactive way. From physics and biology to chemistry and astronomy, these puzzles span a wide range of topics in the domain of science and technology. Science crossword puzzles are a great way to learn new scientific terms and concepts, improve your critical thinking skills, and challenge your brain. Each puzzle contains words with clues from a variety of topics including general knowledge/GK facts, general science, biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy, geology, environmental science, technology, etc.
How to solve crossword puzzles?
- Start with the easy clues. Look for clues that are short and simple. These clues are often easier to solve and can help you get started on the puzzle.
- Pay attention to the length of the words. The clues will often tell you how many letters are in the answer, so this can help you narrow down your choices.
- Use your knowledge. If you're stuck on a clue, try to think of words that fit the description. If you know a lot about a particular topic, you may be able to solve clues related to that topic more easily.
- Use a dictionary or look up on web or books. If you're still stuck, look up the word in a dictionary. This can help you confirm that the word you're thinking of is actually a valid answer.
- In this mini crossword, there 3 clues for which you have been provided the number of letters in each word. For example, one of the clues ask you a 7 letter word for ‘splitting of the nucleus of an atom’. Good luck!
Science Crossword: June 14, 2023
Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:
Across:
2. Splitting of the nucleus of an atom (7 letters)
Down:
1. India’s space agency (4 letters)
3. Kuiper Belt is beyond the orbit of which planet in our solar system? (7 letters)
Check below the answers for the clues above for today's mini crossword.
Across:
2. Fission
Down:
1. ISRO
3. Neptune
