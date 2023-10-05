South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI and World Cup Matches

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Record: The 2023 ICC World Cup is here after four long years of wait, and fans all over the world are excited to witness more exciting cricket action. England and New Zealand put up a final match for the ages in the 2019 World Cup, but the current edition aims to surpass even that.

10 teams will battle each other in the 50-over ODI games across 48 total games from October 5 to November 19. 2011 title holder India is hosting the Cricket World Cup this year and is the favourite to lift the trophy as well.

However, there are two underrated teams that shouldn’t be overlooked - South Africa and Sri Lanka. The two teams will clash in match 4 of the World Cup on Saturday, October 7th. Today, we take a look at South Africa and Sri Lanka’s head to head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI World Cup

South Africa and Sri Lanka have faced each other six times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. South Africa holds the edge in these matches, having won 4 out of 6. One game was tied and one was won by Sri Lanka.

Date Winner Margin 6/28/2019 South Africa 9 wickets 3/18/2015 South Africa 9 wickets 3/28/2007 South Africa 1 wickets 3/3/2003 Tied - 5/19/1999 South Africa 89 runs 3/2/1992 Sri Lanka 3 wickets

*Last Match Result: South Africa won by 9 wickets in 2019 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Sri Lanka fares against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams boast of strong squads. Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka while Temba Bavuma is the captain of South Africa.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI Matches

Team South Africa Sri Lanka Span 1992-2021 1992-2021 Matches 80 80 Won 45 33 Lost 33 45 Draw 0 0 Tied 1 1 NR 1 1 W/L 1.363 0.733 %W 56.25 41.25 %L 41.25 56.25 %D 0 0 % 57.59 42.4

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20

Team South Africa Sri Lanka Span 2012-2021 2012-2021 Mat 17 17 Won 11 5 Lost 5 11 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 Tie+W 1 0 Tie+L 0 1 NR 0 0 W/L 2.2 0.454 %W 64.7 29.41 %L 29.41 64.7 %D 0 0 % 67.64 32.35

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in Test Matches